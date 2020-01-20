Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury II: ‘The best’ to begin boxing’s era of ‘Super heavyweights’

World Boxing News

📸 Ryan Hafey

Tom Brown, the President of TGB Promotions, will once again be part of the Deontay Wilder team ahead of his mouth-watering clash with arch-rival Tyson Fury.

Brown was involved in the first duel between the two heavyweights in 2018, which ended in a split draw at the Staples Center.

After talks for the rematch stalled last year, lineal titlist Fury opted to sign a lucrative deal with Bob Arum’s Top Rank in association with Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions.

Like some apuestas de caballos en nueva jersey, Wilder is behind Fury in the fractions.

It’ll be the third of a five-fight deal for Fury, who looks to capture the WBC title on the PPV networks of ESPN+ and FOX. In a sly dig, Brown revealed as to why he believes the ‘Gypsy King’ decided not to commence battle with Wilder for a second time in 2019.

“On February 22, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, it’s going to be bombs away. We have two superstars here. The best two heavyweights in the world,” said Brown.

“Both fighters are going to show a lot of passion at this press conference and all the way leading up to this fight because there is so much at stake.

“These are the best in boxing. There is nothing like a big heavyweight championship fight. We have the undefeated hardest punching, the most feared heavyweight in the world and I believe one of the all-time great heavyweights in Deontay Wilder.

“There is a reason Fury and his team didn’t want the immediate rematch right after the first fight. He’s taken a couple of tune-up fights instead because he felt that power on December 1. That’s not going to change this time, he can just ask Luis Ortiz.

“I was lucky enough to promote the first fight and I believe we have something special in this rematch. I look forward to a fantastic fight on February 22 and we’ll see everyone there.”







DuBoef

Meanwhile, Top Rank’s President Todd DuBoef discussed the significance of the showdown with Fury and Wilder, labeling it a ‘renaissance’ for heavyweight boxing.

“We talk about boxing having a renaissance, but it’s really about the heavyweight division. That’s what is going to create that renaissance more than anything right now.

“Tyson is so true, so gritty and he backs it up with everything he does. When you combine it with Deontay Wilder, you have two great personalities.

“This is really the beginning of the next super heavyweight run for the sport of boxing.”