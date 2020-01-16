Wolf of Ball Street: Top Rank’s hilarious Tyson Fury ‘rookie numbers’ clip

World Boxing News

📸 Mikey Williams / Paramount Pictures

American promoters of Tyson Fury have shared a comical video clip of ‘The Gypsy King’ blended with an extract from ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ blockbuster.

Top Rank joined in on the joke after Fury admitted jerking off multiple times in training camp for his rematch with Deontay Wilder.

“I’m masturbating seven times a day,” Fury said at the LA press conference. “To keep my testosterone pumping. Pump it. Pump it!

“I’ve got to keep active. Keep the testosterone flowing. I don’t really know if any of it really matters on the night. It didn’t matter before.

“But if it’s going to give me an edge on winning this fight, then I’m willing to try it,” he added.

Obviously on board with Fury teasing the media, TR social media handlers put together a hilarious post. It shows Fury answering one of the hit movie’s stars, Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey.

Whatever will help get the W on Feb. 22 … 🤷‍♂️ (via @Tyson_Fury) pic.twitter.com/ErcuK1xeWO — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) January 16, 2020

In the film, which claimed several accolades when released in January 2014, McConaughey tells new Wall Street recruit – Leonardo DiCaprio, to masturbate as many times as possible to relieve stress.

It was a cameo role from McConaughey, which many believe stole the early part of the movie. Beating his chest and making sounds, which McConaughey ad-libbed from experience, have been taken as cult actions by Millenial generation.

Fury keeping his pipes clean was the perfect opportunity to blend the two together.

It’s all part of the media offensive. Fury and Wilder are ready to trade blows again in Las Vegas on February 22nd.

Drawing the first meeting in December 2018, the second clash is expected to do record numbers for a heavyweight bout next month.

Bob Arum is eyeing two million plus.







