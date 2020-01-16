Sugarhill picks up where uncle Emanuel Steward started with Tyson Fury

World Boxing News

📸 Mikey Williams

SugarHill Steward is expecting fireworks when his fighter Tyson Fury takes on fellow superstar Deontay Wilder at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Fury possesses the status of being the lineal champion, while the ‘Bronze Bomber’ has made 10 defenses of his WBC heavyweight world title.

To the majority, the duo are clear two top dogs in the division.

The first fight saw the biggest PPV numbers for a heavyweight clash in America since Lennox Lewis defeated ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson in 2002.

Steward knows a thing or two about great fighters having grown up around iconic figures such as Thomas Hearns, Wladimir Klitschko and Lennox Lewis in the Kronk Gym.

Speaking about the upcoming rematch as Wilder and Fury went nose-to-nose in LA, Steward said: “This fight here is one of those fights that you don’t want to miss.

“The first one was one not to miss as well. I’m sure you all watched the replay. You have two great champions here going at each other.

“Both fighters left the ring still undefeated last time and still wanting to settle the store. On February 22, the score will be settled.”







HEAVYWEIGHT

The heavyweight division is red-hot at the minute with unified champion Anthony Joshua, Andy Ruiz Jr., Dillian Whyte and Oleksandr Usyk potential fights in the future.

Whilst acknowledging his appreciation of the competition for Fury, Steward is keen to pick up from where his late uncle ‘Manny’ started.

“The heavyweight division is still the biggest and most powerful division in boxing. It always will be. Everyone wants to see the fighters throwing the big blows.

“Wilder is one of the hardest hitters in history and Tyson is one of the best boxers. I’m happy to be training with Tyson Fury.

“It’s been about ten years since we trained together. He trained with me and Emanuel Steward. I’m here to complete what Emmanuel started.”

At the time, Steward prophesized the coming of Fury in 2015. The Briton defeated Steward’s own protege in Wladimir Klitschko.

Training alongside cousin Andy Lee, Fury and both Steward’s hit it off straight away. But at the time, in 2010, Fury had a young family and was unable to remain in Detroit.

Fury has since gone from strength-to-strength despite a long absence from the ring. He remains undefeated to this day.