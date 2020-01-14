Conor McGregor open to Floyd Mayweather 2, Manny Pacquiao or Paulie Malignaggi boxing matches

World Boxing News

📸 Esther Lin

UFC star and former ‘champ-champ’ Conor McGregor has revealed a trio of options for a return to the boxing ring later in 2020.

‘The Notorious’ One is set for a second return to MMA on January 18 when McGregor battles Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in Las Vegas.

Firstly, a victory could put McGregor in the hunt for yet another Ultimate Fighting Championship title.

Providing the new run goes well, and McGregor erases the bad memory of his comeback loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov, winning a championship could lead the Irishman nicely into another crossover fight.

Previously, McGregor lost to Floyd Mayweather via tenth round stoppage in August 2017.

Clearly open to a return, McGregor revealed Mayweather is one of three options he’s considering.

Secondly, Manny Pacquiao and ex-sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi are the other two considerations, as McGregor explained.

“Manny, we were actually close to signing Manny (to UFC),” McGregor told Ariel Helwaniin an exclusive interview which was broadcast this week.

“There’s been talks about a Manny fight as well. There was an offer made on that. Just not yet.

“And the Paulie [Malignaggi] fight. I’d like to box Paulie as well. I already knocked him out but that’s a bit of buzz as well.

“Paulie and a boxing bout. I want to box again and I will box again. I will get a boxing world title.”







FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Asked about Mayweather, who reached the 50-0 mark with what turned out to be an easy win, McGregor added: “I’d like to rematch Floyd. I think we should rematch Floyd.

“I mean, he’s flirting with it. He can go and pick someone else, but it’s not gonna be the same.

“It was a great, great experience. And, you know, I look forward to doing it again. It’s going to happen again.”

McGregor vs Cerrone takes place this Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada