Pound for Pound Top 50 Boxers in the World (January 2020)

World Boxing News lists the Pound for Pound Top 50 Boxers in the world in January 2020. Canelo Alvarez takes the top spot into a new decade.
See the full Pound for Pound list below:
WBN’s Pound for Pound Rankings are based on – World title wins, multi-weight titles, the caliber of opponents and manner of victories.
Longevity and activity in a calendar year are also taken into consideration for the Pound for Pound list.
Fighters earn more Pound for Pound Ranking points for defeating opponents also rated in the Top 50. Star ratings are based on achievement in the sport.
*Fighters who fail to arrange an upcoming fight for twelve months will forfeit their ranking (barring injury).
