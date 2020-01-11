Pound for Pound Top 50 Boxers in the World (January 2020)

World Boxing News

📸 Amanda Westcott

World Boxing News lists the Pound for Pound Top 50 Boxers in the world in January 2020. Canelo Alvarez takes the top spot into a new decade.

See the full Pound for Pound list below:

1 Canelo Alvarez LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 2 RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 1 KO

2 Vasyl Lomachenko LIGHTWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 1 RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 1 KO

3 Naoya Inoue BANTAMWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 7 RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 1 KO

4 Errol Spence WELTERWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 18 RECORD IN 2019: 2-0

5 Manny Pacquiao WELTERWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 11 RECORD IN 2019: 2-0

6 Gennady Golovkin MIDDLEWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 6 RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 1 KO

7 Terence Crawford WELTERWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 5 RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 2 KO

8 Oleksandr Usyk HEAVYWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 3 RECORD IN 2019: 1-0, 1 KO

9 Juan Estrada SUPER-FLYWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 17 RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 1 KO

10 Deontay Wilder HEAVYWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 12 RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 2 KO

11 Tyson Fury HEAVYWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 9 RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 1 KO

12 Leo Santa Cruz SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 15 RECORD IN 2019: 2-0

13 Kosei Tanaka FLYWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 14 RECORD IN 2019: 3-0, 2 KO

14 Anthony Joshua HEAVYWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 13 RECORD IN 2019: 1-1

15 Mikey Garcia SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 4 RECORD IN 2019: 0-1

16 Kazuto Ioka SUPER-FLYWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 31 RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 1 KO

17 Donnie Nietes SUPER-FLYWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 8 RECORD IN 2019:

18 Wanheng Menayothin MINIMUMWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 16 RECORD IN 2019: 2-0

19 Shawn Porter WELTERWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 19 RECORD IN 2019: 1-1

20 Jose Ramirez SUPER-LIGHTWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: NE RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 2 KO

21 Artur Beterbiev LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: NE RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 2 KO’s

22 Miguel Berchelt SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 26 RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 2 KO

23 Josh Taylor SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: NE RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 1 KO

24 Gervonta Davis SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 25 RECORD IN 2019: 3-0, 3 KO

25 Regis Prograis SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: NE RECORD IN 2019: 1-1, 1 KO

26 Nonito Donaire BANTAMWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 32 RECORD IN 2019: 1-1, 1 KO

27 Daniel Jacobs MIDDLEWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 22 RECORD IN 2019: 1-1, 1 KO

28 Srisaket Sor Rungvisai SUPER-FLYWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 10 RECORD IN 2019: 0-1

29 Gary Russell Jr. FEATHERWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 24 RECORD IN 2019: 1-0, 1 KO

30 Keith Thurman WELTERWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: NE RECORD IN 2019: 1-1

31 Andy Ruiz Jr. HEAVYWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: NE RECORD IN 2019: 2-1, 2 KO

32 Moruti Mthalane FLYWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 37 RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 1 KO

33 Dmitry Bivol LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 34 RECORD IN 2019: 2-0

34 Sergey Kovalev LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: NE RECORD IN 2019: 2-1, 1 KO

35 Julian Williams SUPER-WELTERWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: NE RECORD IN 2019: 1-0

36 Guillermo Rigondeaux SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 30 RECORD IN 2019: 1-0, 1 KO

37 Danny Roman SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: NE RECORD IN 2019: 1-0

38 Jermall Charlo MIDDLEWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 40 RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 1 KO

39 Callum Smith SUPER-MIDDLEWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 29 RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 1 KO

40 Jerwin Ancajas SUPER FLYWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 43 RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 2 KO

41 Josh Warrington FEATHERWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 33 RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 1 KO

42 Demetrius Andrade MIDDLEWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: NE RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 1 KO

43 Hiroto Kyoguchi LIGHT-FLYWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 44 RECORD IN 2019: 2-0

44 Rey Vargas SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 41 RECORD IN 2019: 2-0

45 Gilberto Ramirez SUPER-MIDDLEWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 35 RECORD IN 2019: 1-0, 1 KO

46 Knockout CP Freshmart MINIMUMWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: NE RECORD IN 2019: 1-0

47 David Benavidez SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: NE RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 2 KO’s

48 Teofimo Lopez LIGHTWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: NE RECORD IN 2019: 4-0, 3 KO’s

49 Emanuel Navarrete SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: NE RECORD IN 2019: 4-0, 4 KO

50 Billy Joe Saunders SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: NE RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 1 KO