Back in Time: Manny Pacquiao vs Floyd Mayweather or Amir Khan?

Phil Jay

📸 Stephanie Trapp / TMT

Reports Floyd Mayweather or Amir Khan lead the candidates’ race to fight Manny Pacquiao next have certainly brought around a little deja-vu.

Pacquiao, riding the crest of a wave since dethroning Keith Thurman in Las Vegas during the summer, has been linked with several high-profile opponents.

Mayweather has mentioned Pacquiao more than once on his social media over the last six months. This usually means the ‘Money’ man is planting a seed in his follower’s minds.

Shades of late 2014 when signs originally came about regarding the possibility of the two biggest names of this era finally trading blows.

Eventually, they did in 2015. It turned out to be the most lucrative all-boxing event of all time by some margin.

Every year since their names come together in rumor. 2019 and 2020 have been no different.

Reports WBN revealed regarding a possible bid by Saudi Arabia to stage the fight have recently been hit by troubles involving the USA and Iran.

Unless tensions cool, Mayweather and Pacquiao would go nowhere near the region. This could see both heading back to the safety of Nevada.

It all depends on Mayweather and his ambitions of a return. Should he be looking to earning nine figures, Pacquiao is the only choice.

If the five-weight world title-holder is aiming for a shorter exhibition-type outing for an eight-figure offering the Pacman will miss out.

So where does the Senator then turn to?

Khan is the first port of call, surely. Having given the Briton assurances of an encounter more than once in the past. Those past negotiations failed to breed a battle, leaving Khan with a sour taste, as with his pursuit of Mayweather.

Speaking to WBN last year, Khan didn’t hold out too much hope.

“Listen, there’s been no contact from anyone in Manny Pacquiao’s team. As far as I’m concerned he’s all talk,” Khan exclusively told World Boxing News.

“He hasn’t contacted me. but if an offer comes I’ll deal with it at the time.

“If Pacquiao wants to come to the table and stop stringing me along then I’ll consider it when he does. But right now, he’s all talk on us fighting each other.”







DECISION

You’d be forgiven for thinking you might have gone back in time aboard some sort of flying Delorian with the two bouts being talked about, but the truth is both are highly possible this year.

Mayweather has maybe one final chance to add a significant sum to his bank balance. Whilst Pacquiao only has to pick up the phone to entice Khan.

As some fans clamor for Pacquiao to continue his raid on PBC fighters by signing to fight the likes of Errol Spence, Danny Garcia, Shawn Porter or even a Keith Thurman rematch, Mayweather or Khan would generate significant interest.

We await news of developments with bated breath.