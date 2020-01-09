Tyson Fury arranges special Las Vegas thank you for cutman Jorge Capetillo

RINGSIDE

📸 Mikey Williams

Trainer Jorge Capetillo, owner of Capetillo & TM Boxing Gym is always one to give the shirt off his back. Genuinely a giving person along with his wife and children.

When Capetillo decided to open a gym in Vegas, he never imagined the financial hardship toll it would take. Many kids can’t afford a membership or need discounts unfortunately.

He is feeling the effects of all this now, and while talking to his fighter, Tyson Fury, the lineal Champion had a great idea.

Fury isn’t doing any interviews or appearances until fight week, but out of the goodness of his heart, he offered to do a Meet & Greet at Capetillo’s gym to see if it would help bring in memberships or sponsorships. A very grateful Capetillo said, “Yes! Great idea!”

The EXCLUSIVE and FREE Meet & Greet will take place this Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 12:00pm at Capetillo & TM Boxing Gym located at, 3430 E. Tropicana Ave., Suite 61, Las Vegas, NV 89121. We kindly as media to contact Nancy Rodriguez at Nancyr505@gmail.com as there will be limited Media access.

The purpose of this Meet & Greet is to showcase the Boxing Gym where Tyson Fury will be in training camp ahead of his fight against Deontay Wilder, February 22, 2020 at the MGM Grand. This Boxing gym is a huge part of the community and is in need of member and/or sponsorships.

Fury wants to help by giving the gym the exposure it deserves for getting the kids off the streets and teaching them Boxing skills. We hope sponsors will be interested in putting up a banner in the gym in exchange of sponsorship.