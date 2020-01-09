Box Fan Expo to take place on May 2 in Las Vegas, Nevada

RINGSIDE

Great News for Boxing fans and the Boxing industry with the announcement of the sixth annual Box Fan Expo, which will be returning to Las Vegas during Cinco De Mayo weekend.

The hugely popular Boxing Expo will take place at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday May 2, 2020 from 10am to 5pm.

The Box Fan Expo is thrilled to open its doors to boxing fans from all over the world, as well to all major boxing companies, promoters and industry people during this Mexican holiday weekend. Traditionally a major fight will take place in Las Vegas on Cinco de Mayo Weekend.

Tickets to the Box Fan Expo are available online at: https://bitly.com/BoxingExpo2020

Last year’s Box Fan Expo was another huge success. Over 3500 enthusiastic boxing fans from all over the globe had a chance to meet and greet some of their favorite fighters, including current and former world champions, top fighters of today, and many of the boxing celebrities such as Julio Cesar Chavez, Sugar Ray Leonard, Roy Jones Jr., Juan Manuel Marquez, Thomas Hearns, Erik Morales, Marco Antonio Barrera, Errol Spence Jr., Mikey Garcia, Shawn Porter, Abner Mares, James Toney, Floyd Mayweather Sr., Devin Haney, Claressa Shields, Jessie Vargas, Michael Spinks, Riddick Bowe, Vinny Paz, Anthony Dirrell, Demetrius Andrade, Tevin Farmer.

Those fighters plus more boxing celebrities took pictures, signed autographs for their fans who attended the Box Fan Expo

Fans also had an opportunity to purchase merchandise and memorabilia from fighters and companies.

The Box Fan Expo also played host to the 2nd annual “Box Fan Expo Invitational 2019”. This was an incredible amateur show which showcased several highly ranked and top USA amateur boxers who competed against the best in their division and more importantly in front of thousands of boxing fans that attended the Expo. Those invited to compete had a chance to get huge exposure and get noticed by top boxing companies as well as industry people that were present during the event.

HELPING A GREAT CAUSE

The Box Fan Expo Invitational amateur show had an opportunity to collaborate and help Center Ring Boxing Club. Center Ring Boxing is a non-profit organization that was established in 1994 in the Las Vegas area, with the Mission of facilitating programs for youth, ages 8 to 18 and their families. They promote and improve image of boxing as a sport and to provide positive interactions that facilitate educational, physical, mentoring programs which is a great positive influence and mental growth for those young kids looking to improve their self-esteem and personal lives.

For the 2nd straight year, the Invitational amateur competition was sponsored by Mayweather Promotions.