Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury II: Timeline of events, PPV and ticket info

WBN Staff

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury collide for a second time on February 22, information previously made public by World Boxing News back in July.

Wilder vs Fury II – a battle for the World Boxing Council heavyweight crown – has long been agreed between the pair.

As far back as April 2019, the pair thawed out a deal to delay their super-fight until early next year. Both have known since then they would share a ring again in February.

Due to this fact, Fury was allowed to build his name in Vegas with two warm-up fights to spike interest.

All the goings-on are logged in the timeline of the events below. Ticket information and the fact Wilder vs Fury II is a co-PPV event, as WBN also confirmed previously, is included.

TIMELINE

December 2018: Wilder and Fury scrap to an entertaining draw at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

January 2019: A rematch is agreed for May 18 in New York.

February 2019: Tyson Fury signs deal with Bob Arum and Top Rank. Thrashes out a deal to delay rematch.

May 2019: Deontay Wilder plows on with his own plan to fight on May 18. Knocks out Dominic Breazeale at Barclays Center.

June 2019: Tyson Fury beats Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas.

September 2019: Fury defeats Otto Wallin in Las Vegas. Wilder confirms rematch with Luis Ortiz for November.

November 2019: Wilder stops Luis Ortiz in Las Vegas.

December 2019: Wilder vs Fury II set for Las Vegas on February 22 at MGM Grand.







PPV

The long-awaited rematch of heavyweight titans is set. Undefeated WBC champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and unbeaten lineal champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury will continue their rivalry in the ring on Saturday, February 22 live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in a historic, joint FOX Sports PPV & ESPN+ PPV.

TICKETS

Tickets are on sale tomorrow, Saturday, December 28 at 10 a.m. PT. They can be purchased at www.mgmgrand.com or www.axs.com. The event is promoted by BombZquad Promotions. Alongside TGB Promotions, Top Rank and Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions. A Premier Boxing Champions presentation.

Wilder vs. Fury II has been highly anticipated since their first meeting. Wilder retained his title via split draw. Fury miraculously rose from a 12th-round knockdown to finish the fight. It is one of the most memorable moments in heavyweight history. It has raised the historical stakes heading into the rematch February 22.