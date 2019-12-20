Jacobs vs Chavez Jr: Running order for Pheonix, Arizona

Ringside

📸 Ed Mulholland

Weights and running order have been released following Thursday’s Danny Jacobs vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. weigh-in.

The pair hit the scales ahead of the stacked night of action at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

Jacobs vs Chavez Jr. is live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK

WEIGHTS, RUNNING ORDER:

Doors 3 pm

First, bell at 3.20pm

10 x 3 mins Super-Middleweight contest

Gabriel Rosado 168.4lbs vs. Humberto Ochoa 166.1lbs

Philadelphia Tijuana

Followed by

10 x 3 mins Welterweight contest

Daniyar Yeleussinov 147.9lbs vs. Alan Sanchez 147.8

Kazakhstan California







From 5pm live on DAZN

10 x 3 mins Welterweight contest

Josh Kelly 150.4lbs vs. Winston Campos 148.4

Sunderland Nicaragua

Followed by

10 x 3 mins Super-Welterweight contest

Liam Smith 159.9lbs vs. Roberto Garcia 155.5lbs

Liverpool Texas

Followed by

6 x 3 mins Welterweight contest

Reshat Mati 145.8lbs vs. Rakim Johnson 146.4lbs

New York Mexico

From 7pm

10 x 3 mins Welterweight contest

Maurice Hooker 144.3lbs vs. Uriel Perez 141.9lbs

Dallas Mexico

Followed by

12 x 3 mins Vacant WBC World Flyweight title

Julio Cesar Martinez 112lbs vs. Cristofer Rosales 111.3lbs

Mexico Nicaragua

Followed by

12 x 3 mins Super-Middleweight contest – agreed weight limit: 173lbs

Daniel Jacobs 167.7lbs vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr 172.7lbs

Brooklyn Mexico

Float

4/6 x 3 mins Super-Featherweight contest

Raymond Ford 125.1lbs vs. Francisco Muro 123.lbs

New Jersey Arizona

*Jacobs vs Chavez was initially slated to take place at 168 pounds. A deal was agreed when it became apparent that Chavez Jr. could not make the weight safely.

With the option of facing Gabe Rosado instead, Jacobs declined and decided to plow on with battling Chavez Jr. at an agreed limit of 173.