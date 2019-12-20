Jacobs vs Chavez Jr: Running order for Pheonix, Arizona

Weights and running order have been released following Thursday’s Danny Jacobs vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. weigh-in.
The pair hit the scales ahead of the stacked night of action at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.
Jacobs vs Chavez Jr. is live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK
Doors 3 pm
First, bell at 3.20pm
10 x 3 mins Super-Middleweight contest
Gabriel Rosado 168.4lbs vs. Humberto Ochoa 166.1lbs
Philadelphia Tijuana
10 x 3 mins Welterweight contest
Daniyar Yeleussinov 147.9lbs vs. Alan Sanchez 147.8
Kazakhstan California
From 5pm live on DAZN
10 x 3 mins Welterweight contest
Josh Kelly 150.4lbs vs. Winston Campos 148.4
Sunderland Nicaragua
10 x 3 mins Super-Welterweight contest
Liam Smith 159.9lbs vs. Roberto Garcia 155.5lbs
Liverpool Texas
6 x 3 mins Welterweight contest
Reshat Mati 145.8lbs vs. Rakim Johnson 146.4lbs
New York Mexico
From 7pm
10 x 3 mins Welterweight contest
Maurice Hooker 144.3lbs vs. Uriel Perez 141.9lbs
Dallas Mexico
12 x 3 mins Vacant WBC World Flyweight title
Julio Cesar Martinez 112lbs vs. Cristofer Rosales 111.3lbs
Mexico Nicaragua
12 x 3 mins Super-Middleweight contest – agreed weight limit: 173lbs
Daniel Jacobs 167.7lbs vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr 172.7lbs
Brooklyn Mexico
4/6 x 3 mins Super-Featherweight contest
Raymond Ford 125.1lbs vs. Francisco Muro 123.lbs
New Jersey Arizona
*Jacobs vs Chavez was initially slated to take place at 168 pounds. A deal was agreed when it became apparent that Chavez Jr. could not make the weight safely.
With the option of facing Gabe Rosado instead, Jacobs declined and decided to plow on with battling Chavez Jr. at an agreed limit of 173.