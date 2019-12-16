James Kirkland signs six-fight deal with Davies Entertainment

RINGSIDE

Davies Entertainment is proud to announce that knockout artist James Kirkland (34-2, 30 KO) has signed a two year, six fight co-promotional deal with Warriors Boxing.

(who have worked on previous fight cards with the likes of PBC, Top Rank, Golden Boy, Etc).

After a four year layoff, Kirkland returned to the ring in August of 2019 and has won his first two fights convincingly by way of knockout.

Kirkland has been one of boxing’s most explosive fighters with his sights set on lining up a huge fight with major contenders in 2020 and gradually working his way back into world title contention.

This deal will provide the vicious southpaw the opportunity of achieving that and more.

“My only goal has been to get back on top and with this kind of team surrounding me I feel like it’s only a matter of time before it happens,” said Kirkland.

Kirkland attended the Terrence Crawford fight in New York.