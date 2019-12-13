WBN Fighter of the Year 2019 voting swings, BIG MOVE made by P4P star

WBN Staff

📸 Mulholland / Matchtroom / Westcott

It’s all change at the top of the fans vote for WBN Fighter of the Year 2019 after a dramatic 24 hours of twist and turns surrounding the Boxing Awards.

Firstly, Naoya Inoue rocketed past early leader Josh Taylor on the back of the Scot dominating Day One.

Inoue went clear at the top for around four hours. Then, without notice, Pound for Pound Number One Canelo Alvarez made a massive surge.

The Mexican is now well clear at the helm and could take some catching.

WBN’s poll for the top award, and the only Fighter of the Year award chosen by the fans, remains open until January 7, 2020.

More movement is expected over the coming weeks, although Canelo has made a telling move following a stellar 2019.

The candidates:

ERROL SPENCE JR.

The current unified welterweight champion defeated Mikey Garcia and Shawn Porter to cement his place as one of the best pound for pound fighters on the planet.

Spence’s latter fight with Porter will go down as one of the greatest in 2019.

CANELO

On the back of beating Gennady Golovkin controversially in 2018, Canelo went on to further unify at middleweight before defeating Sergio Kovalev at 175 pounds.

Canelo is now one of just a few Mexican fighters to win world titles in four weight divisions.

MANNY PACQUIAO

The ‘Pacman’ returned to the forefront big time in 2019. After a couple of years in the wilderness on the back of losing to Floyd Mayweather, Pacquiao came back with a vengeance.

Wins over Adrien Broner and Keith Thurman proved life can begin at 40 for some.

DEONTAY WILDER

‘The Bronze Bomber’ built on his draw with Fury in December with two stunning knockouts. Dominic Breazeale was dispatched in a round before Luis Ortiz even more convincingly than the first.

Wilder’s ten world title defenses and all-round excitement mean the American now the number one heavyweight in the world.

JOSH TAYLOR

Scotland’s hero picked up the World Boxing Super Series crown after a tremendous battle with Regis Prograis in the UK.

Taylor pushed himself as a major name in the super-lightweight division and could go for undisputed status in 2020.

ANTHONY JOSHUA

Back holding all the aces at 200 pounds plus after capitulating badly against Andy Ruiz Jr. in June, redemption was certainly sweet for Anthony Joshua.

Boxing his way to a victory against a massively overweight Ruiz in their rematch means Joshua is once again clutching four world titles.

NAOYA INOUE

What a year for Naoya Inoue. Knockout after knockout and impressive performance in the WBSS was followed up by a legacy-altering match-up with Nonito Donaire.

The pair went hell-for-leather in a bid to claim the Ali Trophy, with Inoue coming out on top to the delight of his home crowd.

JUAN ESTRADA

Mexcian hero Juan Estrada defeated Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in 2019 to become a two-weight world champion.

Avenging a previous loss in the process, Estrada is currently in the Top Ten P4P on merit.

Make your choice below:





Canelo is already on the shortlist for the WBN Editor’s choice for Fighter of the Year. Judging by his current lead, the four-weight king could take some shifting.

Voting remains open. Only one choice per person is permitted.