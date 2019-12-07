FOUR vertical light structures BLOCK fans from watching Ruiz vs Joshua 2

WBN Staff

Fans are upset in Saudi Arabia after the construction of four vertical Ruiz vs Joshua 2 light structures that are blocking the view of those at the back.

Those who purchased tickets further away from ringside for the heavyweight clash have to watch the action with each corner of the ring obscured.

In what seems a strange decision, the pillars – which display the logo for the event – have been placed just outside the ring.

A crowd of just under 10,000 are expected to attend the fight, for which an arena of 15,000 was constructed.

Despite initial estimates of up to 5,000 British supporters making the long journey, WBN understands just over half of that will actually be in attendance.

Some of those will be disappointed. A percentage will get an obstructed view of the contest after travelling thousands of miles.

The full main card features four heavyweight fights including the much-anticipated world championship main event.

Opening the card is Filip Hrgovic (9-0, 7 KOs) against Eric Molina (27-5, 19 KOs) followed by Dillian Whyte (26-1, 18 KOs) against Mariusz Wach (35-5, 19 KOs).

In the evening’s chief support bout, Alexander Povetkin (35-2, 24 KOs) will square off against Michael Hunter (18-1, 12 KOs).

Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 will be streamed exclusively on DAZN in the United States, in addition to being available globally on DAZN in Austria, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain and Switzerland.

The full main card will begin on DAZN at 12 p.m. ET with the main event is expected to commence shortly after 3:30 p.m. ET.

Sky Sports Box Office take up broadcast rights in the UK.

