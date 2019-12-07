Andy Ruiz vs Anthony Joshua 2: Follow the LIVE Scorecard from Diriyah

Ringside

World Boxing News will provide a live scorecard tonight as Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua collide in their massive heavyweight title rematch.

As the first bell sounds, WBN will provide round-by-round scores to keep boxing fans up to date on happenings from Saudi Arabia.

Ruiz attempts to cement his place as the unified champion. Joshua hopes to regain his position.

Ring walks are expected no later than 3:45pm ET, 12:45pm PT and 8:45pm from the UK. Local time in Diriyah will be close to midnight.

Prior to the main event, WBN will also score selected undercard bouts.

CLICK HERE to follow all the action as it happens. For AMP card CLICK HERE.

CLICK HERE for Dillian Whyte vs Mariusz Wach.

View the running order for Ruiz vs Joshua 2 HERE.





INFO

As well as Ruiz vs Joshua 2, the full main card features four heavyweight fights including the much-anticipated world championship main event.

Opening the card is Filip Hrgovic (9-0, 7 KOs) against Eric Molina (27-5, 19 KOs). Followed by Dillian Whyte (26-1, 18 KOs) against Mariusz Wach (35-5, 19 KOs).

In the evening’s chief support bout, Alexander Povetkin (35-2, 24 KOs) will square off against Michael Hunter (18-1, 12 KOs).

Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 will be streamed exclusively on DAZN in the United States, in addition to being available globally on DAZN in Austria, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain and Switzerland.

The full main card will begin on DAZN at 12 p.m. ET with the main event is expected to commence shortly after 3:30 p.m. ET.

Sky Sports Box Office take up broadcast rights in the UK.

Fans in the United States can sign up for a full year of DAZN for the low price of $99.99 to catch Ruiz vs. Joshua 2. Also, a highly-anticipated 2020 boxing schedule.

Paying $20 for an action-packed December which also includes Daniel Jacobs vs. Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. on Dec. 20.