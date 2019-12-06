WBC President wants ‘the best’ Deontay Wilder to fight Andy Ruiz Jr.

WBN Staff

📸 Mark Robinson / FOX

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman has revealed his desire to see Deontay Wilder meet Andy Ruiz Jr. for all the heavyweight marbles.

Wilder holds their WBC strap, whilst Ruiz is in possession of all the other titles. Should Ruiz defeat Anthony Joshua again, Sulaiman says he’d like to see the fight happen.

Despite a rematch with Tyson Fury being in the pipeline, Sulaiman hinted he would approve Wilder fighting Ruiz instead of ‘The Gypsy King’.

“Wilder said the second fight against Fury is slated for February 2020. Although he admitted that he would like to go for Andy Ruiz,” said the WBC.

“Firstly, Andy has to win against Anthony Joshua.”

Sulaiman added: “Secondly, if he does, of course he would be a potential rival for Wilder. Both would make a tremendous match-up and show.”







TYSON

Continuing on the current situation, the WBC stated: “Deontay Wilder is a worthy heir to Mike Tyson, according to Sulaiman. This was evidenced by his mighty one punch leveling defeat of Cuban southpaw Luis Ortiz.

“Few fighters can win battles with just one shot, Mauricio commented. Mike Tyson did this at his peak. Deontay Wilder possesses similar terrific punching power.

“Nowadays, names like Andy Ruiz, Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury. And champion Wilder with ten WBC belt defenses. They are the stars. Wilder is making the heavyweight division a thriller.

“The category has become the most interesting, says Mauricio Sulaiman. But there is no doubt whatsoever that the best in the division is Wilder.

“In the big fight was well down on the cards versus Ortiz. The towering American unleashed a terrific and perfectly timed straight right. The punch instantly dispatched the sturdy Cuban flat on his back on the canvas. To necessitate an immediate halt. After sportingly congratulating his opponent.”

Concluding on Ruiz Jr. vs Joshua, the WBC said: “Andy is already in Saudi Arabia. Where the fight against Anthony will take place.

“A rematch that will be key in the career of the first Mexican. This is after he conquered the heavyweight belt.”

Read Deontay Wilder’s prediction for Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Anthony Joshua HERE