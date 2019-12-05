WBC await medical clearance, Errol Spence has TWO opponents lined up

WBN Staff

📸 Stephanie Trapp

Welterweight star Errol Spence Jr. is a man in demand as the American continues his recovery from a terrifying car accident earlier this year.

Just a short time after defeating Shawn Porter in an epic unification clash, Spence was lucky to survive a horror car smash.

Escaping with mere facial damage, Spence is still expected to be out of commission for a few months.

Upon his return, IBF number one and mandatory challenger Kudratillo Abdukakhorov is first up for ‘The Truth’.

Once that bout is completed, the WBC will push for Spence to make their stipulated defense against Danny Garcia.

WBC chiefs released the following information regarding the status of the 147 pound division.

“WBC-IBF champion Spence will first make his WBC mandatory defense against WBC No. 1 ranked Silver champion Danny Garcia of the U.S.A.

“Spence makes his mandatory IBF defense next. WBC is waiting for Spence official medical clearance.”







WBC STATUS UPDATES

At Cruiserweight, where the title is vacant, The WBC approved Makabu vs Wlodarczyk for the title.

WBC and IBF champion Artur Beterbiev will first make his IBF mandatory defense against IBF mandatory Meng Fanlong of China.

Fanlong is also ranked No. 15 by the WBC. There was a request from the promoters that the fight also be for the WBC title.

The fight between No. 2 ranked WBC Silver champion Jean Pascal of Haiti/Canada and No. 6 ranked Badou Jack of Gambia/Sweden will determine the WBC mandatory challenger. The winner will be due to fight for the championship next.

At Super Lightweight, Jose Ramirez will make his mandatory WBC defense against No. 2 ranked Viktor Postol of Ukraine. Ramirez will fight Postol in China on February 2.

Lightweight Franchise ruler Vasyl Lomachenko was designated as such when WBC interim champion Devin Haney of the U.S.A. was elevated to world champion.

The fight on November 2 between No. 5 ranked Javier Fortuna of Dominican Republic and Jesus Cuellar of Argentina was approved as a final eliminator to determine the first mandatory challenger.

Furthermore, Fortuna defeated Cuellar and is now approved for Haney.