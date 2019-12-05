Andy Ruiz Jr. predicts tactics Anthony Joshua will use for Saudi rematch

WBN Staff

📸 Mark Robinson

Unified world ruler Andy Ruiz Jr. has predicted his opponent’s tactics ahead of career-defining clash with Anthony Joshua this weekend.

This Saturday’s rematch sees Ruiz and Joshua trading blows for a second time in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at a purpose-built arena.

A sold-out crowd of more than 15,000 fans is predicted. Thousands of British fans are set to descend on the venue.

The return is a result of the shocking upset in June by Ruiz who became the first to beat Joshua. Taking the fight on just five weeks’ notice, Ruiz dropped Joshua four times until referee Michael Griffin had seen enough.

Ruiz puts his IBF, WBA, IBO and WBO heavyweight titles on the line for the first time.

Discussing the challenge, Ruiz refused to overlook the possibility of an improved Joshua, who may well want to avoid conflict.

“I could but I don’t want to underestimate any fighter because I respect every fighter that comes into the ring,” said Ruiz. “We all risk our lives here to provide for our loved ones, so I’m just excited for Saturday to have a really good fight.

“I’ll never predict a KO, but if it comes it comes, I’m just prepared to win and use all the tools I have and take advantage of being here.”

Outlining his plans further, Ruiz aims to channel the great Mike Tyson as Joshua probably tries to win on points.

“We all have a plan until we get hit as Mike Tyson would say. I’m pretty sure he will want to box me around. People haven’t seen me cut off the ring. I actually break them down even faster when they try to box me around.

“One punch can change the fight. That’s what happened on June 1. It might be a little harder than the first time. I’ve got to show my skills, my talent.”

With his only defeat in 34 fights coming via majority decision to Joseph Parker in 2016, Ruiz still disputes the verdict. WBN actually had Ruiz winning the WBO title fight (see HERE).

Ruiz has insisted that his style will always be a problem for Joshua.







PRESSURE

“Especially with me staying small. I don’t think he likes fighting against that style. And I don’t think he’s ever fought a short guy that pressures and is pretty slick,” he explained.

“I felt like I was boxing him around even though I was the shorter guy. I was counter-punching him. When he would throw, I would throw back with more punches.

“He saw something that he’s never seen before. People said before, who would you rather fight: Joshua, Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury? I always said Joshua because of his style.

“Styles make fights. His style was perfect for me to become the unified Heavyweight Champion.”

