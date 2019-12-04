Jacob Bonas returns to action this Saturday after quick turnaround

RINGSIDE

Undefeated welterweight Jacob Bonas will continue his determined return to boxing this Saturday 7, December, just three weeks after his previous fight.

Fighting in a four-round supporting bout of Second 2 None Promotions’ event at the Performance Arts Center in Dearborn, Michigan. Bonas (5-0-1, 2 KOs) will face Palmdale, California’s Hector Torres.

26-year-old Bonas scored a four-round shutout decision over Missouri’s Noah Kidd on November 22 but says he’s ready to go again.

“Three weeks is a very short time to recover from a fight, but the support I get from my Romanian community gives me all the energy I need,” said Bonas, one of the last of the young fighters formerly trained by the late, great Emanuel Steward.

“When I came back, I told my promoter Dmitriy I wanted to stay busy and that’s what we are doing. I’m sharper than ever and looking forward to a very big 2020.”

“Jacob is looking to end the year strong and take a shot at a top prospect next year,” said Salita. “And when it happens, my goal will be to bring the fight to Detroit. Jacob’s popularity in this area will generate the fan interest that helps lead the city back to more glory days of boxing.”