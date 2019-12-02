Jamel Herring agrees to defend world title versus Carl Frampton

WBN Staff

📷 Mikey Williams

Carl Frampton has earned a crack to become a third-weight world champion after Jamel Herring agreed to fight the Belfast man in 2020.

‘The Jackal’ is set to be pushed as the next contender in line following talks between Top Rank boss Bob Arum and Herring recently.

After Frampton dominated and defeated Tyler McCreary in Las Vegas as Herring watched on, the American climbed between the ropes to seal the deal.

“Wherever, whenever, I want to fight Carl Frampton. We’re under the same promotional umbrella, so it shouldn’t be a problem,” confirmed Herring.

Frampton was delighted with his performance on the night and is now looking forward to getting a date from Arum for the clash.

“I was happy. That was the plan, to target the body. Tyler is pretty tall. We’ve seen that he’s left gaps. My hand wasn’t great coming into the camp as well. It’s always a bit softer hitting the body than the head,” said Frampton.

“I feel like I hurt it again in the second round. So that’s why it wasn’t the most exciting fight in the world. But I just cruised to a points win. I just wanted to be safe with my hands.

“I re-fractured the hand twice in camp. But I knew a lot of people were coming to support me. There was absolutely no way I wasn’t fighting.”

On the Herring bout, Frampton added: “I know (Jamel) is the champ and I just want to fight for a world title next.

“I want to be involved in big fights. I would love the opportunity to fight Jamel. I’m not the champion. He’s the champion.”







THREE-WEIGHT

Previously holding the unified super-bantamweight crowns, Frampton moved up to featherweight and too Leo Santa Cruz’s undefeated record in 2016.

Losing the rematch in 2017, Frampton has since lost just one of his last five bouts. Josh Warrington scored a shock victory at Manchester Arena last December.

The McCreary win was much needed and leads Frampton nicely into what could be a career-defining night on US soil in the first half of next year.