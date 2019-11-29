Vietnam star Nguyen Van Duong in talks to turn professional in 2020

RINGSIDE

VSP Boxing have revealed that they have ambitious plans for Vietnam star Nguyen Van Duong in 2020.

Just this year, the boxing management company created a five star gym in District 1 HCMC, and also made the marquee signing of the talented Hanoi fighter with the intentions of turning him pro.

VSP Boxing has revealed they are in discussions with Korean promoters to unveil Duong as early as this coming January.

“Nguyen Van Duong is a major talent, and we predict that he will transition perfectly to the pro ranks. He had a superb performance against an absolute killer in Jenel Lausa at Victory 8, and it really showed what he is capable of. We rate Lausa highly – he is unbeaten in 10 fights as a pro, and is a last start titleholder.”

A spokesman for VSP Boxing said. Victory 8 Legends of Hoan Kiem was the biggest boxing event in the history of Vietnam, attracting a crowd of 25,000 people, and was watched by millions more online and on television.

Nguyen Van Duong fought as main the undercard to the WBA Asia title match which was won by his Vietnamese compatriot “The King”Truong Dinh Hoang. So impressive was Nguyen Van Duong in his unexpected win, that he was immediately the subject of talks by overseas promoters.

“Duong now has the very hard task of converting back to amateur style for the SEA games in December, but he is training well, so should do just fine. However, professional fighting is where his future lies, and we will have news in the coming days to announce that his date with destiny maybe as soon as January in Korea.