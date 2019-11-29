Two opponents could net Floyd Mayweather a quarter of a BILLION dollars

WBN Staff

Floyd Mayweather has the chance to earn more than a quarter of a billion dollars should he decide to repeat the two most lucrative bouts in history.

Rumors of fights with Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor are gathering pace with each passing day.

Eyeing some kind of future involvement in MMA, Mayweather announced his intentions to return to the boxing ring in 2020.

‘Money’ revealed plans to work with UFC boss Dana White on the back of clarifying MMA will be part of his next run.

Speaking at the opening of a new gym venture, Mayweather informed Reuters his clash with McGregor in 2017 wasn’t the end of his cross-codes tenure.

“We gave the MMA sport a boost,” said the American on the back of earning a whopping sum for a tenth round stoppage of the Irishman in Las Vegas.

“Eventually I will move on to build my brand in MMA. But for right now I’m in boxing.

“Boxing will always be at the top as long as I’m involved.”

Continually in the headlines, Mayweather is talked about in the same vein as A-listers. However, the boxer says he’s not keen on that kind of status.

“I never call myself a celebrity,” he added. “I’m a legendary icon because when I’m long gone they will still be talking about me.”

On his first 50 fights, which saw the 42 year-old stay perfect throughout, Mayweather concluded: “My career went great. I’m happy with how everything played out.”

CHAPTER

Another chapter is about to be written, with old rival Pacquiao the favorite to be in the opposite corner in the first half of next year.

And with McGregor announcing his return to action in January, who knows whether a second installment with Mayweather could be on the cards for later in 2020.

Mayweather has eluded to crossing over to MMA in the past. For example, he stands to make well in excess of $250m if he chooses back-to-back bouts against Pacquiao and McGregor.

All will be revealed in the coming weeks as Mayweather plots another smash and grab before settling back into retirement once again.

ODDS – Floyd Mayweather next opponent

Manny Pacquiao +200

Georges St-Pierre +400

Khabib Nurmagomedov +450

Canelo Alvarez +1000

Conor McGregor +1000







