Days after denial, Floyd Mayweather confirms vague ring return for 2020

WBN Staff

@floydmayweather

In an early Christmas present, five-weight world champ Floyd Mayweather has revealed he is set to once again come out of retirement in 2020.

The undefeated 50-0 American made the announcement to fans on his social media page.

Mayweather confirmed he will link up with Dana White for the second time after previously working alongside the UFC President to defeat Conor McGregor in 2017.

“Dana White and I are working together again to bring the world another spectacular event in 2020,” Mayweather said.

As to whether that’ll be a return to the ring is yet to be seen. But Mayweather is once again giving fans hope of fight 51 with his recent Instagram post.

MAYPAC 2

Speculation will now increase as to whether ‘Money’ will rematch Manny Pacquiao. ‘Pacman’s’ manager Sean Gibbons had previously informed WBN of his interest of a second bout.

Their showdown in 2015, titled ‘Fight of the Century’ ended in a disappointing spectacle for fans around the world as Mayweather outpointed the Filipino.

About the prospect of the pair fighting again, Gibbons said: “We would love to be able to avenge that loss because the senator feels a few things happened before that fight with his shoulder and some other issues that he wasn’t really 100%.

“Funnier things have happened in life. You just don’t know when that one day is, maybe the guys get the itch. Maybe he says, ‘I’m tired of people talking about it again.”



MAYWEATHER MIND GAMES

However, as we know, until he confirms a fight, we can’t presume he’ll be lacing up the gloves any time soon. Earlier this week, Mayweather said he would stay retired after recent tragedies in the sport.



“I’ve got calls to get back into the ring, but my health is my wealth,” he said.

“Boxing is a very, very brutal sport. In the last few years, a lot of fighters have died inside that squared circle.

“You have got to know when to hang it up. I had a great career.”



Perhaps Floyd is eyeing a role within Zuffa Promotions – White’s plans in boxing include working with Al Haymon’s PBC and Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom.

The 42-year-old has also mentioned the possibility of entering the UFC Octagon for a rematch with the ‘Notorious’ as well as remaining open to the idea of continuing his exhibitions, his first being with Tenshin Nasukawa which lasted 139 seconds.

As always, the fight world will be on hold until Mayweather follows up his announcement. We suspect there’s another twist in the plot yet.