Alex Dilmaghani vs Francisco Fonseca: Weights for York Hall, London

The official weights are in from Friday’s weigh-in for Hennessy Sports’ World Championship Boxing event at The York Hall, Bethnal Green.

Saturday’s show is headlined by Alex Dilmaghani v Francisco Fonseca for the Vacant IBO World Super-Featherweight Championship.

Co-feature action comes from John Joe Nevin v Freddy Fonseca for the Vacant WBA International Super-Featherweight Championship.

OFFICIAL WEIGHTS:

The Vacant IBO World Super-Featherweight Championship

12 x 3 Minute Rounds at 9st 4lbs (130lbs)

Alex Dilmaghani

Crayford, England

9st 3lb 8oz (129.8lbs)

vs.

Francisco Fonseca

Managua, Nicaragua

9st 3lb 5oz (129.5lb)

The Vacant WBA International Super-Featherweight Championship

10 x 3 Minute Rounds at 9st 4lbs (130lbs)

John Joe Nevin

Mullingar, Ireland

9st 3lb 2oz (129.2lb)

vs.

Freddy Fonseca

Managua, Nicaragua

9st 3lb 6oz (129.6lb)

6×3 Minute Rounds Middleweight Contest

Michael Hennessy Jnr.

Sevenoaks, England

11st 5lb 8oz (159.8lb)

vs.

Richard Baba

Szeged, Hungary

11st 5lb 6oz (159.6lb)







INFO:

Promoted by Mick Hennessy in association with Infinitum, Channel 5 and Priority Promotions, Dilmaghani v Fonseca will be televised exclusively live in the UK on free-to-air Channel 5 and 5Spike.

Headline attraction on the card features Alex Dilmaghani versus Francisco Fonseca for the Vacant IBO Super-Featherweight Championship. Chief support sees an exciting clash between Irish star John Joe Nevin v Freddy Fonseca for the WBA International Super-Featherweight Championship. A packed and top quality undercard also features: Fast rising Sevenoaks middleweight talent Michael Hennessy Jnr; Stockwell welterweight Samuel Antwi; Welsh super-featherweight Rhys Edwards; Chelsea Lightweight Connor Marsden; two London based Romanians: super-welterweight Flavius Biea and heavyweight Lucian Atani; Basildon super-lightweight Lewis Smith; Islington middleweight Billy Underwood; Luton super-lightweight Jahid Munim and Islington featherweight Alizara Ghadiri.

