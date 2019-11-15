Alex Dilmaghani vs Francisco Fonseca: Weights for York Hall, London

The official weights are in from Friday’s weigh-in for Hennessy Sports’ World Championship Boxing event at The York Hall, Bethnal Green.
Saturday’s show is headlined by Alex Dilmaghani v Francisco Fonseca for the Vacant IBO World Super-Featherweight Championship.
Co-feature action comes from John Joe Nevin v Freddy Fonseca for the Vacant WBA International Super-Featherweight Championship.
The Vacant IBO World Super-Featherweight Championship
12 x 3 Minute Rounds at 9st 4lbs (130lbs)
Alex Dilmaghani
Crayford, England
9st 3lb 8oz (129.8lbs)
vs.
Francisco Fonseca
Managua, Nicaragua
9st 3lb 5oz (129.5lb)
The Vacant WBA International Super-Featherweight Championship
10 x 3 Minute Rounds at 9st 4lbs (130lbs)
John Joe Nevin
Mullingar, Ireland
9st 3lb 2oz (129.2lb)
vs.
Freddy Fonseca
Managua, Nicaragua
9st 3lb 6oz (129.6lb)
6×3 Minute Rounds Middleweight Contest
Michael Hennessy Jnr.
Sevenoaks, England
11st 5lb 8oz (159.8lb)
vs.
Richard Baba
Szeged, Hungary
11st 5lb 6oz (159.6lb)
Promoted by Mick Hennessy in association with Infinitum, Channel 5 and Priority Promotions, Dilmaghani v Fonseca will be televised exclusively live in the UK on free-to-air Channel 5 and 5Spike.
Headline attraction on the card features Alex Dilmaghani versus Francisco Fonseca for the Vacant IBO Super-Featherweight Championship. Chief support sees an exciting clash between Irish star John Joe Nevin v Freddy Fonseca for the WBA International Super-Featherweight Championship. A packed and top quality undercard also features: Fast rising Sevenoaks middleweight talent Michael Hennessy Jnr; Stockwell welterweight Samuel Antwi; Welsh super-featherweight Rhys Edwards; Chelsea Lightweight Connor Marsden; two London based Romanians: super-welterweight Flavius Biea and heavyweight Lucian Atani; Basildon super-lightweight Lewis Smith; Islington middleweight Billy Underwood; Luton super-lightweight Jahid Munim and Islington featherweight Alizara Ghadiri.
