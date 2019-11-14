Red and Green haired Daniel Dubois opponent stages bizarre ‘Panda’ press conference

RINGSIDE

Japanese Heavyweight Kyotaro Fujimoto today unveiled his secret weapon for defeating Daniel Dubois on December 21st: a panda.

At a press conference in Tokyo’s famous Korakuen Hall, Fujimoto declared the bear was key to getting him ready to tackle his “scary” opponent.

With his trademark multi-colour hair, and equally impressive suit, Fujimoto stunned the room when he said: “My opponent is a giant of a man. He seems as big and strong as a bear. It’s a little scary to fight a bear, so I’ve brought in a panda as a sparring partner.”

Introducing his unorthodox training partner to the assembled media, Fujimoto finished the remainder of the press conference with his bamboo-loving friend at his side.

Fujimoto, a 33 year old Heavyweight with an impressive 21-1 record and a #12 ranking with the WBA, confessed to being impressed with what he’d seen of Daniel Dubois in the ring.

He said: “I watched some of his fights… my impression is that he boxes very skilfully”

Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois, at just 22, is widely regarded as the most exciting prospect in Heavyweight boxing and at 13-0 with 12 KO’s represents a huge challenge to the Asian boxer.

Fujimoto accepts the deck is stacked in Daniel’s favour, but believes the fight is a milestone moment in his life and one that could change it for the better.

“It’s been a long road getting here so I’m really excited to finally make it to the big stage. Winning this fight is going to change my life, and I want to change my life.”

On the line in this epic match-up will be Daniel Dubois’ WBO International Heavyweight Title and also the WBC Silver Title.

The WBC’s Silver championship was formerly held by Dillian Whyte and is seen as a key stepping stone to a shot at a World title.

When asked about Dubois and promoter Frank Warren’s plans to make him a World Champion Fujimoto said: “They think they’re going to win, of course. They think they’re bringing me over as an easy win, but that’s not the case. I’m ready to take on the world.”

Channelling the spirit of Sylvester Stallone’s famous character, he went on to insist that on December 21st at the Copper Box Arena he could battle to an unlikely Rocky Balboa-style win.

“I’m going to go over there and fight with the spirit of Rocky. This is my big chance to show what I’m made of. I’m going to do my best to make this my Christmas present.

If I win, it’s going to change my life.”

With less than 6 weeks to go until what’s being called ‘The Fight Before Christmas’ Fujimoto, and the panda, had better to get to work if they plan to turn that dream into reality.

Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions are heading to the Copper Box Arena to stage a bumper night of boxing on December 21st.

Unbeaten Heavyweight sensation Daniel Dubois (13-0) looks to continue his path of destruction against Japan’s Kyotaro Fujimoto (21-1). The WBC Silver Heavyweight championship and the WBO International Heavyweight belts will be on the line.

Light Heavyweight prospect and Love Island star Tommy Fury (2-0) makes his long awaited return to the boxing ring after winning the hearts of the nation on the popular ITV reality television show over the summer.

Tickets from £40 are now on sale via Seetickets and will be available via Ticketmaster shortly

Ticket prices:

£250 – Hospitality

£150 – Floor

£100 – Floor

£75 – Floor

£50 – Lower Tier

£40 – Upper Tier