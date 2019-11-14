Book Review: Tyson Fury – Behind the Mask ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Phil Jay

World Boxing News received a copy of Tyson Fury’s new book this week and quickly set about giving the heavyweight’s candid offering onto the bestseller list a review.

Released officially through all channels today, and with Eastenders actor and Pound for Pound Podcast presenter Jake Wood taking on audiobook duties, Fury has knocked this one out of the park.

Honest as always, Fury doesn’t hold anything back as readers are transported into his mindset to discover all about what makes him tick.

Redemption in the sport was hard-fought for ‘The Gypsy King’ after three years out in the wilderness. But come back he did, and in some style.

Charting his early years, darkest moments and return to glory, ‘Behind the Mask’ is already a must-read for any boxing fan.

Those who enjoy a good ‘Rocky’ story will not be disappointed.

WBN score: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 5/5

Fury’s book is available from Amazon, Waterstones and all good book retailers for £10.

TYSON FURY – BEHIND THE MASK: MY AUTOBIOGRAPHY

THE GYPSY KING.

A Manchester lad from Irish Traveller stock, born three months premature and weighing just a pound at birth, Tyson (named after his father’s boxing hero) grew up to become one of the most unlikely heavyweight champions in history. This ‘dream come true’ soon turned to nightmare, however, as alcohol and cocaine abuse took hold and Tyson was stripped of his titles. What followed was the darkest moment of his life – detailed in this book for the first time – in which he came within seconds of ending everything.

THE PEOPLE’S CHAMPION.

Like all the greatest stories, though, there is redemption and Tyson defies all the odds and literally drags himself to his feet. 10 million people around the globe watched Fury fight Wilder in the biggest fight of the boxing calendar. Speaking candidly about his struggles with mental health, this is Tyson Fury as you have never seen him before.

A BRITISH ICON.

________________________________



Behind the Mask is an unflinching autobiography from the greatest boxer of our time. A man who has demonstrated strength of a very different kind by conquering his demons.

Tyson Fury – Behind the Mask is published by Penguin Books.

PENGUIN BIOGRAPHY

Tyson Fury is the undefeated lineal heavyweight champion of the world. Born and raised in Manchester, Fury weighed just 1lb at birth after being born three months premature.

His father John named him after Mike Tyson. From Irish traveller heritage, the“Gypsy King” is undefeated in 28 professional fights, winning 27 with 19 knockouts, and drawing once.

His most famous victory came in 2015, when he stunned longtime champion Wladimir Klitschko. Fury won the WBA, IBF, IBO and WBO world heavyweight titles.

He was forced to vacate the belts because of issues with drugs, alcohol and mental health. Fury did not fight again for more than two years.

Most thought he was done with boxing forever. Until an amazing comeback fight with Deontay Wilder in December 2018. It was an instant classic. Ending in a split decision tie.

Outside of the ring, Tyson Fury is a mental health ambassador. He donated his million-dollar purse from the Deontay Wilder fight to the homeless.

Phil Jay is Editor of World Boxing News and an Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay