Exclusive: Michael Hennessy Jr. talks being trained by promoter dad Mick, ring return

Trying to forge a career in the boxing world can be difficult but when your dad is renowned in boxing could bring it’s own pressure. Michael Hennessy Jr, son of Mick Hennessy, fights for the fourth time this Saturday.

Young Michael competes on the Hennessey Sports promoted show, headlined by Alex Dilmaghani taking on Francisco Fonseca.

The 19-year-old seemed focused and talks well about the game when WBN recently spoke to him. Hennessy is looking forward to making his maiden fight at the iconic York Hall.

“I’ve never fought at the York Hall as an amateur or pro.” Hennessy exclusively told World Boxing News. “I’ve obviously been to a lot of shows there. It’s an iconic venue, I’m really looking forward to it and it’s not too far from home for me, so I’ll have a big support there.

“(I’m taking on a) Hungarian called Richard Baba, a soldier so I’ve been told. So going to be tough and come to fight. Not much footage of him, seen one video but I’m confident I can do a job on him.”

Hennessy has had Peter Fury in his corner but explains why that might not be the case for this fight.

“It’s amazing having Peter in my corner, I have 100% trust in what he is telling me in the corner. It’s very handy having him there. I dont think he will be in my corner for this fight though. He is training Hughie (Fury) in Holland at the moment for his fight in Monaco.

“Peter does me a favour going in my corner as my dad trains me full time. He doesn’t have his trainer licence yet so can’t be in my corner. He’s going to get that sorted over Christmas I think.”

Speaking of his dad, Mick, Hennessy Jr says his dad has supported him in his career choice.

“I’ve been boxing since I was 11 and to begin with he didn’t want me boxing, he tried to push me away from it as much as possible. But when he knew that this is what I wanted to do he backed me 100% because he knows it’s a dangerous sport.

“If you’re going to be successful you need all the help you can get and he’s been extremely supportive.”

A couple of fights back, Hennessy Jr fought on the Amir Khan undercard in Saudi Arabia, although he fought to a draw with Farhad Hazratzada, he was left blown away by the experience.

“That was incredible.” Hennessy said. “The whole magnitude of being on that platform was incredible. I walked out and there were 10000 people, I’ve never boxed in front of that big a crowd before. I’d love to do it again, that’s the sort of thing that gets me up for fights, big nights like that.

What can we expect from Hennessy Jr for the year ahead?

“2020, I’m looking to have a few step up’s, keep picking up experience. Hopefully by the end of 2020, start of 2021 be maybe pushing for some form of title.”

Dilmaghani v Fonseca is exclusively live in the UK on Channel 5 from 9pm on Saturday 16th November with the undercard starting at 7pm on 5Spike.

