Tyson Fury denies wanting to pull out of Deontay Wilder return on Feb 22

Phil Jay

📸 Esther Lin

Tyson Fury wasted no time giving Deontay Wilder both barrels following the American’s comments at an open media workout.

Wilder faced the press in Alabama this week before he travels to Las Vegas for a rematch with Luis Ortiz on November 23.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ had assured the gathered press he was certain Fury was looking to pull out of their scheduled return.

Fury fired straight back to his nemesis and stated he’ll be in the opposite corner when the pair are set to collide on February 22.

“This is a message to Deontay Wilder about how I don’t want to fight him,” said Fury. “Oh, how afraid of him I am.

“If I was afraid of you, I wouldn’t have fought after three years out of the ring and beat you in your own country. You had to rob me and give me a draw.

“So, I don’t know how on earth you think I’d be bothered about you. Just get through your fight with Ortiz. Do your own thing and stop using my name for relevance.

“You should be one twenty percent but your not. I’m giving you a fair share because I’m a fair man. I don’t ask for anything, I worked hard for everything.

“Crack on with your own business. I’ll see you February 22nd to finish what I started.

“This time you’re going to get smashed. You big bum dosser!”

‘The Gypsy King’ is set to go back to full-time boxing training soon following a brief stint in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Facing Braun Strowman at ‘Crown Jewel’ in Saudi Arabia, Fury tasted victory via a count-out.







No injuries were suffered during the contest, whilst a cut inflicted against Otto Wallin in September has healed nicely.

Barring any unfathomable decisions beforehand, Fury and Wilder will trade blows again early next year.

The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is favored to host for what will be a Pay-Per-View on two platforms.

ESPN and FOX are set to share rights to a clash expected to charge between $79.95 and $99.95 on the night.

Whatever the outcome, a trilogy is already in the works for the summer of 2020, possibly in England.