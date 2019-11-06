Naoya Inoue, Nonito Donaire make weight ahead of WBSS Final

RINGSIDE

📷WBSS

Naoya Inoue and Nonito Donaire both made weight ahead of tomorrow’s WBSS Bantamweight Ali Trophy final at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

It’s the Japanese ‘Monster’ and the ‘Filipino Flash’ questing for the Greatest Prize in Boxing, the next man to enter the exclusive club of Ali Trophy winners.

Naoya Inoue (18-0, 16 KOs), IBF, WBA ‘Regular’ and Ring Magazine champion, 53.5kg /117.5 lbs:

“Official weigh-in is over and the only thing we can do is to get ready for fight night,” said Inoue after the weigh-in. “We are going to show the greatest fight ever. A victory will be a very satisfying moment for me and it will be a very big step for a bright future.”

Nonito Donaire (40-5, 26 KOs), WBC Diamond & WBA ‘Super’ World champion, 53.3 kg /117.5 lbs:

“It’s very special to me,” said Donaire. “It’s for the Muhammad Ali Trophy. It’s the best of the best. Everything a fighter wants to want is to become the best of the best. I’ve been through it all and this is for me another step towards becoming undisputed.

“It’s one of the top moments of my career and I get to fight in Japan. I’ve been here so many times and I love the place. The fans are incredible, the people are incredible.”

Inoue vs Donaire, WBSS Bantamweight Ali Trophy Final with the WBA ‘Super’, IBF & Ring Magazine World titles on the line will be shown live via DAZN in the U.S. and Sky Sports in the UK.

Muhammad Ali Trophy champions:

2017-18: Aleksandr Usyk, Cruiserweight

2017-18: Callum Smith, Super Middleweight

2018-19: Josh Taylor, Super-Lightweight