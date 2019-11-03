Marlen Esparza suffers HORROR gash in Seniesa Estrada defeat

World Boxing News

📸 DAZN

In a Women’s interim WBA Flyweight Title clash, Seniesa Estrada improved to 18-0 as Marlen Esparza suffered a horror cut.

Esparza boasted a serious gash on her forehead when the ringside physician called off the fight late on.

The loss was the first in eight pro bouts for Esparza as Estrada pushes towards a full title shot.

Nine rounds were completed once the end was called.

Estrada’s biggest win happened on the Canelo vs Kovalev undercard in Las Vegas.

Blair Cobbs added another stoppage to his haul. Carlos Ortiz failed to come out for the seventh round.

Now 13-0-1 after a ninth KO, Cobbs was in control in the sixth and had Ortiz hurt towards the end of the session.

Apparently injured, Ortiz informed the referee of his decision from a seated position.

Despite being in trouble himself, Cobbs didn’t lack confidence post-fight.

“I am the definition of perseverance. I am the most exciting fighter today,” he declared. “I’ll fight anyone. Anytime!”

Son of a legend Evan Holyfield wasted no time impressing on his debut. The youngster won in a matter of seconds.

The super welterweight looked sharp. He put Nick Winstead in danger through the opening exchanges.

In what could have been labelled a premature stoppage, Winstead was waved off in a sharpish manner.

It may well have been purely a move to give Holyfield the green light to dish out more punishment should Winstead have been allowed to continue.

In what was billed as an IBF super welterweight eliminator, Bakhram Murtazaliev moved closer to his shot at glory by defeating Jorge Fortea.

Murtazaliev, now 17-0, scored a unanimous decision with the judges. He took the spoils 120-108, 119-109 and 118-110 after twelve rounds.







EARLY RESULTS

Cruiserweight Tristan Kalkreuth improved to 3-0 after taking Twon Smith’s best shot in their four-rounder.

Kalkreuth showed some promise despite the third round scare as he brushed aside Smtih via unanimous decision 40-36 twice and 39-37.

In the opening contest, Meiirim Nursultanov defeated Cristian Olivas to pick up the WBC USNBC Middleweight trinket.

Nursultanov was the far busier and classier of the two and can boast a 3-0 record after a dominant win over ten rounds.

Scores carded unanimously for the Oxnard-based Kazakh who took the decision 100-90 across the board.