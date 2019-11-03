Deontay Wilder opponent Luis Ortiz looks HUGE in recent workout photos

World Boxing News

📸 Ryan Hafey

‘King Kong’ staged a Halloween extravaganza in Las Vegas on Thursday as Luis Ortiz proved he’s more than ready for Deontay Wilder.

The top heavyweight contender looks even bulkier than usual and has packed on the muscle in preparation for his rematch with the WBC heavyweight champion.

Ortiz will be in the opposite corner to Wilder on a special FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View taking place Saturday, November 23 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Upon displaying his amazing physique, Ortiz discussed his chances of pulling off a shock after troubling Wilder in their first fight.

“I don’t know if Deontay will be improved for this fight, but I will definitely be an even better version of myself on November 23,” insisted Ortiz.

“If I get that opportunity like I got in the last fight, I’m not going to stop punching until it’s over. I’m going to seek and destroy.

“Our mantra is, he quits, they quit for him, you make him quit, or you knock him out. Any of those four is us winning.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, this fight is going to end in a knockout. Either I’m knocking him out, or he’s knocking me out…but he’s not knocking me out.”

On his condition, Ortiz believes he’s built for a fifteen round fight after dropping a significant amount of blubber.

“If anything is going to change in this fight, it’s going to be Wilder making adjustments, if he can. I’m in 15 round shape,” he pointed out.

“He’s going to have to deal with me for every round. We added Larry Wade as strength and conditioning coach. I’m happy and I’m blessed that I’ve had this great training camp.”







ELLERBE

Leonard Ellerbe, who was present as Ortiz displayed his shape to media, believes the Cuban has given himself the best chance possible.

“Luis Ortiz has the opportunity to mess up everybody’s plans. He’s not focused on anything else but Deontay Wilder on November 23,” said the Mayweather Promotions CEO.

“Ortiz knows he just needs to focus for 12 rounds and find a way to get a huge win. He’ll put himself in a great position.

“What better position than to be in than ‘the man’ in the heavyweight division?

“Deontay Wilder has improved with each and every fight. He doesn’t only have the right hand, but he’s learned some other tricky things that he does.

“Both of these fighters took this fight because they saw that they could make improvements heading into this fight.

“Ortiz’s conditioning will be important for this fight. He’s going to be able to fight all night long. We already know he has a great skill set. It’s going to make this a really great fight.”

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by BombZquad Promotions, TGB Promotions and Mayweather Promotions. Furthermore, tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.mgmgrand.com or www.axs.com.