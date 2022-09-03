Luis Ortiz going all in against Andy Ruiz Jr: KO or be KO’d

Two-time world title challenger Luis Ortiz is laying all his cards on the table, knowing defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr. could be the end of his heavyweight dream.

The aging Cuban faces Ruiz on Pay Per View this Sunday night hoping to score a spectacular knockout. If he is unable, Ortiz is ready to get knocked out trying.

Luis Ortiz

“My goal is to destroy my opponent and win this fight in a convincing fashion,” said Ortiz.

“Either he knocks me out, or I knock him out. A knockout in boxing is the best thing in sports.

“This is going to be an exciting fight, one of us is going down, and I’m making sure it’s Andy.”

On finally landing a championship to show for his long career, Ortiz added: “The only thing I know how to do is box.

“Ever since I was a kid in Cuba and had to fight for my lunch money. I’m ready for this because this is all that I know.

“This is a fight everyone has wanted. Two warriors will be in the ring, and it’s finally time to fight this Sunday.

“Every fight is important, but this is especially important because the winner will hopefully fight to become heavyweight champion of the world. It’s the most important fight for both of us right now.

“This is a very important fight for both of us. Whoever wins this fight will get a shot for a world title, and right now, it doesn’t get any bigger than that.”

Andy Ruiz Jr is the favorite

Responding to his underdog tag, he concluded: “I don’t pay attention to the odds.

“Boxing is such a great sport because you come in with an idea of what you will do. It changes right away when you’re in the ring.

“I come from a school of boxing that’s about adapting to what my opponent does. I don’t take anything for granted in the ring.

“But no matter what he does, I’m going there to look for the knockout. That’s the ultimate goal.

“I’m facing a popular Mexican fighter, but things can turn around in a second. I love the Mexican fans.

“I’m looking to get them on my side with a big victory.”

