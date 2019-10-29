Robbie Williams on Tyson Fury Christmas collaboration: He smashed it!

World Boxing News

Robbie Williams says people will be surprised to hear Tyson Fury’s Christmas duet as the crooner gets set for the release of his new album.

An avid boxing fan, Williams revealed a backstage meeting with Fury spawned what is now a much-talked-about collaboration.

“That makes sense in some sort of universe! I got my residency in Vegas. While I was out there Tyson was fighting. He invited me into his dressing room, is it called a dressing room when you fight? I don’t know,” Williams told music-news.com

“And I asked him and he said yes. The song itself, ‘Bad Sharon’, is basically a boozy office party somewhere in the Midlands.

“It makes sense for Tyson, in that moment in my head. And to be fair he’s smashed it,” he added.

Fury is famous for his post-fight signing, having won the world heavyweight crown and serenaded the Dusseldorf crowd back in 2015.

Becoming the first man to defeat Wladimir Klitschko in ten years, Fury belted out Aerosmith’s ‘I Don’t Wanna Miss A Thing’ to wife Paris.

‘The Gypsy King’ had been doing that for years prior at various events up and down the country.

A regular on Channel 5 under Mick Hennessy, the character we see today was carved out of those lower-key appearances.

As for this high-profile slot on a big Christmas album alongside one of the most well-known solo artists in the UK, well that’s the stuff dreams are made of.







DREAMS

It’s been that kind of two years for Fury, though.

Confirming his return in late 2017, the 30 year-old has accomplished much since then.

Lower key victories let to an unexpected super-fight with Deontay Wilder. Fury managed a draw in despite not being in complete shape.

Now fully back to fitness, Fury is hell-bent in taking Wilder’s ‘0’ when the pair collide again on February 22nd.

Two Las Vegas headliners have been followed by a run in WWE, proving Fury is without a doubt the biggest top division name in the UK.