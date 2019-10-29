Anthony Joshua opponent sees ban extended for Joseph Parker sparring

World Boxing News

📸 Lawrence Lustig

The UK Anti-Doping Agency (UKAD) has confirmed an extension of former Anthony Joshua opponent Eric Molina’s suspension.

In a move Molina told WBN about some time ago, UKAD has penalized ‘The Drummer Boy’ for accepting sparring work opposite Joseph Parker.

UKAD’s original ban included any form of boxing. This meant the part-time school teacher was unable to undertake any gym offers.

Explaining their decision, UKAD said: “Boxer Eric Molina has been handed an additional one-month suspension from all sport, having breached Anti-Doping Rules (ADR) during an ongoing period of ineligibility.

“Mr. Molina tested positive for the presence of the prohibited substance dexamethasone. This followed an in-competition test after a fight against Anthony Joshua on 11 December 2016.

“He was subsequently issued with a two-year period of ineligibility starting on the date the provisional suspension was issued, 28 October 2017.

“ADR Article 10.12.1 states that an athlete who has been declared ineligible may not, during the period of ineligibility, participate in any capacity or assist any athlete participating in any capacity.

“Information obtained by UKAD showed that Mr Molina had, during his period of ineligibility, engaged in six sparring sessions with professional boxer, Joseph Parker. This was in preparation for his fight against Dillian Whyte on 28 July 2018.

“Therefore, Mr. Molina has been issued with an additional one-month period of ineligibility effective from 28 October 2019 to 27 November 2019 inclusive.

“UKAD’s Chief Executive, Nicole Sapstead, said: “Anyone issued with a ban from sport following an ADRV, whether that be an athlete or athlete support person, has a responsibility to ensure they do not breach the terms of that suspension.

“This is not the first time we’ve seen a breach in recent months. Anyone found to have breached the terms of their ban risks being suspended from sport for a prolonged period of time.

“The period of ineligibility shall apply from 28 October 2019 until midnight on 27 November 2019.”

Discussing the situation in July, Molina was shocked to hear about the UKAD investigation.

“I just wanted to mention how UKAD handled my case as an American. How they completely tarnished my name with the media,” Molina exclusively told World Boxing News.

“And after I was one hundred percent open with them in regard to a supplement that was taken. It was vitamin B12 which had a substance in there that is permitted to be taken out of competition.







NOT ILLEGAL

“It’s an anti-inflammatory similar to baby aspirin. But they made it seem like I was a drug cheat. Thirteen years in my boxing career and this one time it comes up.

“I said – ‘yeah, this is what I took’. The funny thing is that it’s a substance I still take every other weekend. It’s in my gym bag. If the police stop me, I can say – ‘yeah, I have this’.

“This is not an illegal contraband that is found in these fighters. It amazes me what the UKAD did to me and continue to do to me.

“As of yesterday morning, I received an email from UKAD stating I was still under investigation for sparring (when suspended) over a year ago,” he added.

Molina fought Joshua in December 2016. He was stopped in three rounds at Manchester Arena.