Latest move reveals no Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao 2 progress

Manny Pacquiao is no doubt focusing solely on landing a rematch with Floyd Mayweather after his victory over Keith Thurman back in July.

The Filipino legend posted a new video to social media over the weekend reiterating his desire for Mayweather to accept his advances.

What Pacquiao’s most recent move means is there’s certainly been no progress in getting Mayweather to further engage.

Back in September, Mayweather said he was open to an exhibition with Pacquiao. This was almost immediately ruled out.

Despite constant reports from Asia of continued talks between the pair, the ‘Pacman’ is still urging Mayweather to rethink his intentions.

Alongside billionaire Jack Ma, Pacquiao once again made light of anything other than a full-blooded PPV return.

“Floyd Mayweather, if you want a real fight, fight me,” said Pacquiao in a video that will disappoint the fans.

“If you want an exhibition, my guy, my friend Jack Ma will take care of you. The real Manny team.”

Ma added: “Yeah, I am ready. Any time, any place. Manny’s team is ready!”

The 40 year-old’s clip blows away any notion of movement between the two legends over the last six to eight weeks.

It’s thought Pacquiao may now have to begin considering the possibility a second encounter will not happen.

A usual outing in December or January is looking increasingly unlikely for the eight-weight world title holder.

Pacquiao is potentially looking at the spring for his first defense of the newly-acquired WBA welterweight championship.







DATE

As WBN previously explained, there’s a solid date for ‘MayPac 2’ is coming up on Cinco de Mayo weekend of next year.

Their initial clash took place on May 2, 2015 at the MGM Grand. This just happens to be a Saturday again in 2020.

This sees May 2, 2020 as the perfect opportunity to go to war on the famous Nevada strip, exactly five years to the day.

All fans need now is a response from Mayweather, one way or the other.

The ‘Money’ man has been silent as he enjoys his constant holiday lifestyle. As far as we know, hasn’t touched a gym in weeks.

Mayweather would definitely need a full twelve-week camp. Maybe more for Pacquiao after a long layoff.

This fact shortens the window of opportunity for May 2 considerably.

An agreement would need to be in place early next year if boxing’s biggest superstars are once again going to trade blows in anger.