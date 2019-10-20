Masher Dodd makes winning return from journeyman loss, ‘Fazza’ next

World Boxing News

📸 Mark Robinson

Sean Masher Dodd is back in the win column following a shock loss last time out against 19-loss journeyman Jordan Ellison.

The popular Birkenhead fighter as defeated when out of sorts by Ellison, who claimed a 59-57 points triumph at Liverpool’s Olympia.

On Saturday night in Ellesmere Port, Dodd made a victorious return when shaking off the ring rust against Ibrar Riyaz.

A six-round points win set Dodd up for a domestic battle with Tom Farrell on the Callum Smith vs John Ryder undercard at the M & S Bank Arena.

Farrell recently spoke about the clash and believes it’s Dodd’s final opportunity to make his mark.

“I think this is Masher’s last chance, he’s a bit older than me. I think he tried to blag Steve Wood before and say he’s only 31 but he’s not he’s 35. I’ll be 30 on November 23 so I want to be celebrating that night with all of my family and friends,” said Farrell.

“It’s going to be a massive night and I’ve had plenty of big nights. Our careers have run sort of like parallel at the same sort of time. But I think I’ll have enough experience and enough quality on the night to come out and springboard myself back into contention and get my career back on a good path.

“The last 12 months have been a bit difficult for me and my career has stalled a little bit so this is a big chance for me to push on and get a title.”

The pair have a friendly rivalry which Farrell says won’t bring any trash talk.

“I had my eye on a decent fight to get the ball rolling and get me back in contention for 2020. I think Masher was the last person that I had on my mind.







MATES

“We are good mates and there isn’t going to be any animosity between us. We’re not going to be calling each-other all sorts. We’ll leave that to anyone else who wants to have a go.

“We’ll definitely be putting on a good show for the fans. I think there will be loads of us there. I always have a good crowd behind me and the Birkenhead faithful are always there for Masher.

“I’m one of the most liked lads in Liverpool fighting against one of the most liked lads in the UK in Masher Dodd.

“We’ll get in the ring on the night and put on a good fight for the fans. It’s a fight that we both had to take really. I’m coming off a defeat in March, 6 months ago. I just want to get active again and get the ball rolling.

“I want to get a good win to get the rust off and then it’s full steam ahead to November 23,” he added.