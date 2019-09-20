Exclusive: Alex Dilmaghani talks facing ex-Gervonta Davis, Tevin Farmer opponent

Mick Kane

With an unbeaten run of 15 fights to his name, Alex Dilmaghani is looking to make the next breakthrough. The 28-year-old fights for his first title on the 28th September.

Standing opposite the Surrey born super featherweight is arguably his toughest test to date, 25-year-old Nicaraguan Francsico Fonseca.

Fonseca has fought for two world titles, coming up short against Tevin Farmer and Gervonta Davis. Those are his only defeats, the last of which he went the distance with Farmer in December 2018.

He has won the three fights he has fought since, all within the distance.

“I know that he’s a tough come forward world-class operator.” Dilmaghani exclusively told World Boxing News.

“Is he my toughest? On paper, perhaps. He doesn’t have the amateur pedigree my last opponent had or the skillset I believe of some others I’ve fought.”

Dilmaghani has headlined events before but with this one being televised it gives the contender a great opportunity to expose the wider boxing community to his name.

"This is not my first time that I've headlined a show," he said. "But it feels great to headline a show live on Channel 5. It just puts me in touching distance of a world title and a top five position."







Like Fonseca, Dilmaghani has stopped his previous three opponents within the distance. Currently with a 19-1 record, Dilmaghani last fought in May when he stopped the Czech champion Martin Parlagi in the 8th round in Manchester.

“Yeah I was happy (with that performance). I did what I needed to do with Parlagi,” he explained. “Although I have a lot more I can show which I wasn’t able to do with him as when I dominated from the outset he became very negative.”

I ended by asking Dilmaghani where he sees himself in 12 months time, he gave a short to the point but positive answer: “World champion!”

Watch Dilmaghani v Fonseca live on Channel 5 in the UK on September 28.

Mick Kane is a Staff Writer to World Boxing News. Follow Mick on Twitter @MickKaneMMA