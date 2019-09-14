Tyson Fury clears up FOUR key points regarding Deontay Wilder rematch

World Boxing News

📸 Mikey Williams

Deontay Wilder can think again if he thinks there’s a chance of Tyson Fury moving aside for a potential showdown with Andy Ruiz Jr.

The 31-year-old has lashed out at his heavyweight foe after Wilder suggested their rematch could be moved to the summer with all four belts on the line.

Wilder, known as ‘The Bronze Bomber’, had seemingly moved his attentions to undisputed glory early next year. The American was initially hopeful of Fury agreeing to the move.

However, The ‘Gypsy King’ dismissed such talk. fury spoke of his intentions of winning their second meeting after his first bout with the WBC titlist ended in a controversial split draw last year.

“It may seem that way because he’s on about that I should step aside,” said Fury told BT Sport about Wilder. “I think he’d better beat me first. Then get their own with unfinished business sorted.

“As far as I’m concerned and the rest of the world is concerned, he [Wilder] should have a loss on his record to the Gypsy King. He’s absolutely lucky that he’s got a draw.

“There were no losers in that fight. He fought a good fight. He proved that he’s on a world level and proved that he can mix it with the best.

“His popularity went from nothing to really high from fighting me. And I proved that I could come back and mix it at the world level.

“I ain’t just a one-shot wonder. The deal’s done. There is no negotiating.”

With their bout scheduled for February 2020, Fury is adamant that a rematch between Wilder and Cuban Luis Ortiz will stall.

The fight has been spoken about taking place in November, meaning Wilder would have less than three months to prepare for Fury.

The Englishman also confirmed he will not be returning to the ring in December despite previous claims of a homecoming bout. A fact WBN revealed during a world exclusive with Top Rank’s Arum.

“For February 22, right here in Las Vegas. The venue has been booked, and everything has been agreed. We both signed.

“He can’t fight anybody else, because his name is on a contract with mine. There is nobody else for him to fight. He’s got to [take rematch] or retire.

“No, I don’t think they’re going to risk fighting Ortiz two months before they fight me.

“I spoke to Bob Arum, and he said it’s not happening.

“In an ideal world, I’d love to fight in December, but if I’m definitely fighting on February 22. Then I’m not bothered about fighting in December at all,” said Fury.







