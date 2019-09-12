Andy Ruiz Jr. craps on Tyson Fury’s ‘El Rey de los Gitanos’ moniker

World Boxing News

📸 Melina Pizano

Unified world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. has poured scorn on Tyson Fury’s transformation into ‘El Rey de los Gitanos’ for Las Vegas fight week.

In the absence of any significant headliner for Independence weekend, Mexico’s first top division ruler gave his thoughts on Fury donning the famous green, white and red colors.

Fury turned up at Nevada’s famous MGM Grand Hotel wearing a Lucha Libre mask and declared himself the new hero for the Canelo generation.

The Lineal title holder said: “I wore a traditional Mexican mask because it’s Mexican Independence Day Weekend. The ‘Gypsy King’ is here in Las Vegas to put on a show for all the Mexican fans. Viva Mexico!”

In response, Ruiz Jr. had some choice words for Fury in an Instagram fan exchange.

“Tyson Fury’s talking s***! He’s representing Mexico, he’s not even Mexican. What kind of s*** is that?

“A British f******, he ain’t even Mexican. Wearing the f****** Mexican flag. Messed up man.

“Stay in your lane, represent your country, Tyson Fury represent your country, represent what you represent.

“He just needs to stay in his lane, represent where he’s from. He shouldn’t be representing another country that he’s not even a little close of.”

Stay in your lane. — AndyRuizjr (@Andy_destroyer1) September 11, 2019

A hero in his home nation, Ruiz is currently preparing to face Fury’s UK rival Anthony Joshua for a second time.

Dropping Joshua four times in June, Ruiz won four versions of the world crown at Madison Square Garden.

The pair now collide on December 7 in Saudi Arabia. Fury, for one, stated he won’t be watching.

“(I’ve got) No interest at all. Don’t care (about Ruiz v Joshua 2). I won’t even watch it,” Fury told CBS.

“December 7, I’ll be busy. I’ve got no interest in watching that fight because I’ve got no interest in those motherf*****s. Not one bit.”







UNIFICATION

Despite his intentions to ignore the Ruiz fight, Fury has named the newly-turned 30 year-old as a future opponent for December 2020.

Fury wants a victory over Otto Wallin this weekend before two more battles with Deontay Wilder.

Should he successfully navigate all three bouts, Fury is hoping to land Ruiz Jr. for an undisputed unification.