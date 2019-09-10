Nigel Benn shows Conor’s critics how it’s done with ‘next level’ commentary

World Boxing News

📸 Mark Robinson

UK legend Nigel Benn cranked up the commentary on his son’s latest victory with a voice-over described as ‘next level by son Conor.

Ahead of his imminent comeback at the age of 55, ‘The Dark Destroyer’ showed some of Conor’s critics how it was done.

Posted by Conor on his Twitter feed, Nigel can be seen giving it large as his undefeated offspring blasted out Jussi Koivula in just two rounds.

The Finn was expected to be a handful for Conor, although ‘The Destroyer’ took care of business in fine style.

After the win, young Benn was upset with some of the Sky Sports team for what he saw as an unfair view on his performance.

Speaking exclusively to WBN back in June, Conor was asked if that annoyed him. “Of course they did. It was mainly my dad. My dad called me up straight after the fight and said, ‘oh the commentators are talking rubbish’.

“So I thought I’d watch it back and then you have some of the commentators saying he can’t box, he needs to stay on the back foot and all that.

“What do they expect when someone comes out swinging, what do they expect? You don’t go swimming, you don’t get wet.

“Let them say what they want to say, I knocked him out in the second round. I’m not 15-0, undefeated, 10 knockouts if I couldn’t box. I think the commentators were talking rubbish!”

In Nigel’s clip, the ex-two-weight world champion can be heard saying, ‘wildness, what’s wild about that?’ as Adam Smith saw out the finish.

Conor returns to action on the World Boxing Super Series / Derek Chisora v Joseph Parker double-header set for The O2 in London on October 26.

An opponent for Conor will be confirmed soon. Nigel is facing an ex-WBC title holder later this year.







RELATED ARTICLES

WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Nigel Benn comeback signed to fight ex-WBC champ WBN can confirm the return of the ‘Dark Destroyer’. British legend Nigel Benn will return for a comeback fight towards the end of 2019. Speaking to son Conor, an undefeated professional in his own right, WBN were informed of a ‘guaranteed’ return to action for Benn. At the age of 55. Benn will don the gloves for […]