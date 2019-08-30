Bob Arum reveals catch weight for Manny Pacquiao v Vasyl Lomachenko

World Boxing News

Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum has outlined the ideal weight stipulation for a potential battle between Vasyl Lomachenko and Manny Pacquiao.

Ahead of Lomachenko’s bid to win the vacant WBC lightweight crown in London, Arum spoke to friends of WBN at Sirius XM Radio.

Lomachenko faces Luke Campbell at the O2 Arena, although Pacquiao’s name is never far from boxing fans’ lips when it comes to the formidable Ukrainian.

‘Loma’ has always stated his desire to max out at 135 pounds due to a possible weight disadvantage of moving any higher. But Arum insists merely a three pound advance could work.

“I would love to see that fight, I don’t think Manny [Pacquiao] can get down to 135. But probably we’d do that fight at a catch-weight of let’s say 138,” said Arum.

Pacquiao proved he’s still one of the best around last month with an impressive victory over Keith Thurman in Las Vegas.

The Filipino Senator is due back in the ring later this year, which could work for Lomachenko depending on what happens in the UK on Saturday.

Arum and Pacquiao worked together for years before parting and may well make a big-money pact should Floyd Mayweather negate on a rematch.







PAC v LOMA

See snippets from Luke Campbell and Bob Arum on Vasyl Lomachenko v Manny Pacquiao from Sirius XM below:

