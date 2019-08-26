Kubrat Pulev says ‘scared’ Tyson Fury didn’t want to avenge cousin’s loss

World Boxing News

Bulgarian brute Kubrat Pulev says Tyson Fury rebuffed advances to arrange a fight in 2019, not the other way around.

The IBF #1-rated heavyweight contender has responded to former unified WBA, IBF, and WBO (and current Lineal) Heavyweight Champion Fury’s public claims that he turned down a fight with “The Gypsy King.”

‘The Cobra’ asserts it is the exact opposite situation, in fact.

“Fury is using me and some other boxers that he knows are currently unavailable for different reasons, just so he can get some PR,” said Pulev.

“A few years ago, Fury refused a fight with me and not because he wasn’t available like I am right now. He was available. He was just scared!”

COUSIN

By winning a unanimous decision over Fury’s cousin Hughie last October, Pulev became the mandatory next fight for the winner of the upcoming Ruiz vs. Joshua rematch.

Fury made the claim that Pulev is afraid to fight while justifying facing his next opponent, lesser-known Swedish heavyweight Otto Wallin on September 14 in Las Vegas.







Pulev was willing to give Fury the opportunity to avenge his family member’s defeat. But Fury was not interested.

“My first goal is to become a world champion,” continued the Bulgarian slugger, “not to just fight random unknown opponents like he’s doing!

“Winning those belts are my main focus right now. Fury’s turn will come and, when it does, I will make him just as powerless as his cousin, who also used to talk a lot.”

With Fury out of commission, potentially until mid-2020, Pulev is forced to look elsewhere.

The likes of Oscar Rivas and Bryant Jennings could now be on the cards for Pulev, who is set to return from a temporary suspension.

A win over Bogdan Dinu in March remains the only action of the year for the former world title challenger.