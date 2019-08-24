Florian Marku set to compete on Ultimate Boxxer 5 undercard

RINGSIDE

Hard-hitting, undefeated Albanian Florian Marku will take the next step in his professional boxing career when he faces Miroslav Serban (11-3) as part of a stellar undercard at Ultimate Boxxer 5, designed to keep fight fans on the edge of their seats from the first bell.

Supporters of the tournament platform will also be thrilled to hear that the ‘Punching Preacher’ Derrick Osaze (9-0) – who captured hearts and minds when he triumphed at UB3 – has also committed to fight at the Indigo at the 02 on September 20. Osaze saw off Tey Lynn-Jones and Kieron Conway, before winning a majority decision in the final against Derrick Grant after dropping him in the final round in front of a sold-out arena in May.

Welterweight Marku (4-0) comes with a reputation for in-the-ring carnage, having stopped previous opponents inside the distance, while Osaze’s victory at UB3 still lives fresh in the memory of those who were there on the night as he took home the Golden Robe.

Former Huddersfield Giants prop forward-turned-Cruiserweight Mick Learmonth will look to improve on his 7-0 record when he competes for the first time outside of his hometown of Leeds at UB5. After a stellar career coming through the ranks at Leeds Rhinos, Warrington Wolves and latterly at the Giants, 24-year-old Learmonth had his dream of representing his country at the highest level cruelly ended following a freak pectoral injury that required a full chest reconstruction. But seven wins from his first seven professional fights suggest what was rugby league’s loss might just be boxing’s gain.

Joining those three on the night will be the undefeated lightweight pair of Youssef Khoumari (9-0) and Sean Fennell (4-0) setting up what will be a thrilling night of action at a packed venue, all live on BT Sport and streamed free-to-air online, with UB ambassadors Paulie Malignaggi and Steve Bunce providing analysis on the night. The main super-welterweight show will feature fighters Aaron Collins, Steven Donnelly, Kingsley Egbunike, Joshua Ejakpovi, Lenny Fuller, Kaan Hawes, Sean Robinson and Lewis Syrett.

‘We are thrilled to have Florian, Derrick, Mick, Youssef and Sean fighting at Ultimate Boxxer 5. Often the undercard to any boxing event doesn’t quite match the excitement of the main event, but it was always our intention to put on a brilliantly-entertaining show from start to finish, and that is exactly what will happen in London on September 20,’ said Ben Shalom, Founder of Ultimate Boxxer.

‘We are confident the main show will give the crowd incredible value for money, but these undercard fights will keep them captivated throughout the entirety of the show,’ he added