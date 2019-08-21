EXCLUSIVE: Manny Pacquiao not focused solely on Floyd Mayweather, has options

World Boxing News

📸 Stephanie Trapp

Following a sensational 2019, which saw unanimous decision wins over Adrien Broner and Keith Thurman, Manny Pacquiao is contemplating his next move.

While a potential rematch with Floyd Mayweather depends on the American’s appetite to return to the ring, ‘Pacman’ has his options firmly open in the welterweight division.

Errol Spence Jr. and Shawn Porter battle it out in a unification on September 28th. Meanwhile, Terrance Crawford currently holds the WBO version.

Pacquiao advisor Sean Gibbons casted his views on the current 147-lb landscape. The MP Promotions guru revealed the boxing icon’s vision for the remainder of the year.

“I don’t see a lot of people screaming for Spence versus the Senator or Crawford,” Gibbons exclusively told World Boxing News.

“They seem to be yelling for them to fight each other. Again, the Senator would beat every Crawford, every Spence on his way up.

“These guys need him right now so at the end of the day yeah you don’t rule anything out, but it’s boxing.

“Spence has a tough fight with Shawn Porter first. He isn’t an easy fight by any means. He’s a very hard guy stylistically. So until all of these guys fight, things shake out again.

“Right now, for the rest of the year, the Senator is just enjoying himself playing basketball. He’s taking care of his basketball league and then he’ll see in a few months what his future looks like for 2020.”







FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Gibbons had previously informed WBN about the chances of a lucrative second bout between ‘Money’ Mayweather and Pacquiao.

“We would love to be able to avenge that loss,” he confirmed. “The Senator feels a few things happened before that fight with his shoulder and some other issues that he wasn’t really 100%.

“It’s always out there, can it happen? – Maybe. Will it happen? We have no idea but in the meantime, the Senator is working on his legacy. Where he’s going in boxing.

“His world doesn’t revolve around waiting for Mayweather so he’s looking forward into next year. He’s going to challenge himself again with a top welterweight. Then we’ll see what plays out with the rest of the division.”

“Until we get any indication from Floyd, we’re carrying on,” Gibbons continued. “We will fight whoever is presented.

“We will always try to make entertaining fights for another year into 2020. And that’s even though the Senator, at this point in his career, takes one fight at a time.

“Funnier things have happened in life. You just don’t know when that one day is. Maybe the guys get the itch. Maybe he says, ‘I’m tired of people talking about it again.’”