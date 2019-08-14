Floyd Mayweather accused of ‘basing his life around Manny Pacquiao’

World Boxing News

Manny Pacquiao advisor Sean Gibbons believes it’s Floyd Mayweather, rather than Manny Pacquiao who is obsessed with the pair meeting again.

On the back of Mayweather posting a lengthy Instagram rant to the media on constant Pacquiao rematch rumors, Gibbons has responded in kind.

Mayweather had said: “I find it real ironic how every time Pacquiao’s name is brought up in the media, my name is always attached to it.

“This man’s entire legacy and career has been built off its association with my name. It’s about time you all stop using my brand for clout chasing and clickbait.

“Let that man’s name hold weight of its own. For years, all you heard was that ‘Floyd is afraid of Manny Pacquiao’. But what’s funny is, when we finally fought, I won so easily that everyone had to eat their words!

“All of the so called boxing experts, critics and jealous American ‘fanbase’ either went mute. You ran for cover or made every excuse in the world as to why I should give Manny Pacquiao a rematch.

“My take on all this bull*** is that y’all are just upset that I broke Rocky Marciano’s record. And hate the fact that a Black, high school dropout outsmarted you all by beating all odds and retiring undefeated while maintaining all my faculties simply by making smart choices and even smarter investments.

"Ultimately, I will always have the last laugh!"







MAYWEATHER

Gibbons has moved to turn the situation on its head. He told the Philippine Star: “The senator’s legacy is rolling and rolling. That’s driving Floyd is a little bonkers and mad ever since they fought in 2015.

“At 40 years old, he is creating history. He’s doing things that are unprecedented at the welterweight division. Nobody has done what he’s done recently – beating a 30-year-old Keith Thurman.

“The senator (Pacquiao) doesn’t base his life around Mayweather. But Floyd Mayweather seems to base his life around the senator now.

“Everywhere the senator goes, he has to somehow tag or when I was in the ring for the fight with Keith Thurman, I looked over and I saw Floyd Mayweather and I was like what’s Floyd Mayweather doing here?”

On the possibility of a rematch going ahead in 2019, Gibbons concluded: “There is no fight. There is no possibility at the moment. (But) only time will tell.”