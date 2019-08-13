Tyson Fury gets venue upgrade for Las Vegas return versus Otto Wallin

World Boxing News

Tyson Fury will headline the T-Mobile Arena upon his return to Nevada to put his lineal heavyweight championship on the line.

The Las Vegas Strip’s most electrifying act is coming back for a repeat engagement.

Less than three months since his second-round destruction of Tom Schwarz at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, “The Gypsy King,” faces the undefeated Otto Wallin on Saturday, September 14th.

Instead of the MGM, which holds 15 to 17,000, Fury will top the 20,000 seater venue across the road.

This will be the fifth defense of the lineal crown for Fury, who upset future Hall of Famer Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015 to claim heavyweight supremacy.

Fury-Wallin will stream live and exclusively in the United States on ESPN+, the leading multi-sport streaming service, with the main event to begin at 11:00 pm ET (undercards beginning at 7:30 pm ET). ESPN+ is available via the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices, on ESPN.com and ESPNplus.com.

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions and Salita Promotions, tickets for Fury vs. Wallin start at $105 and go on sale Friday, Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets are also available for purchase online at www.axs.com or by phone at 888-929-7849.

“Tyson Fury electrified Las Vegas last time he fought. He is set to do it again against a tough kid in Otto Wallin,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum.

“Tyson knows what’s at stake. I expect him to have another masterful performance. He is the best heavyweight in the world. This is only beginning to show everyone what he’s capable of.”

“Otto Wallin is an example of what happens when you combine dreams and hard work,” said Dmitriy Salita, Wallin’s promoter.

“He grew up in a small town in Sweden. Otto worked hard and dreamed big! He plans to follow in the footsteps of countryman Ingemar Johansson and score the big win against lineal world heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury.

“It will be an exciting fight from the opening bell. I believe will end in a historic upset in Las Vegas.”







ESPN+

“Tyson Fury is arguably the top heavyweight and most entertaining fighter in the world,” said Russell Wolff, executive vice president and general manager, ESPN+.

“He put on a show the last time he was on ESPN+ and we look forward to another with this fight.

“With 29 boxing world title fights in under 18 months, and several more on the horizon, ESPN+ is a home for fight fans and the top sports streaming platform in the US.”

Richard Sturm, President of Las Vegas Live Entertainment & Sports, said, “We look forward to hosting this international championship fight on September 14 at T-Mobile Arena with two of the sport’s top heavyweights.

“Additionally, it will be an exciting weekend for the entire city as Las Vegas hosts multiple events celebrating Mexican Independence Weekend.”

