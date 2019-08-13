Nevada Hall of Fame Induction weekend a massive success

RINGSIDE

📷 Antony Saldana

This past weekend the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame (NVBHOF.com) held its 7th Annual Induction Gala at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa in Las Vegas. The weekend kicked off with a meet and greet on Friday, followed by the induction ceremony on Saturday. This event was sponsored by WBC Boxing and Title Boxing.

The 2019 induction class consisted of Bernard Hopkins, Juan Manuel Marquez, Joel Casamayor, Leroy Haley, Wayne McCullough, Hasim Rahman, “School Boy” Bobby Chacon, Humberto “Chiquita” Gonzales, “Terrible” Terry Norris and Ronald “Winky” Wright.

Non-Boxer Participants included Duane Ford, Dan Goossen, Dr. Flip Homansky, Floyd Mayweather Sr. and Marc Risman.

“It was an honor to once again present some of boxing most recognized icons in the sport with their inductions into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame,” said NVBHOF CEO and President Michelle Corrales-Lewis.

“Everyone who was inducted was well deserving and their legacy’s will live on forever. I want to thank all the inductees and their families for their participation as well as my staff for all their hard work. It takes a lot of effort to put on a mega event like this and I just want to say I’m grateful.”