Godsmack’s Sully Erna to be in the corner for David Tubbs pro debut

RINGSIDE

Boston Boxing Promotions is excited to announce that Sully Erna, lead singer for multi-platinum hard rock band Godsmack, will take on a new role this Friday, August 16th at Scars for Scars – an evening of professional boxing to benefit The Scars Foundation.

Erna will be a professionally-licensed cornerman when 2x National PAL Amateur Champion, David Tubbs makes his professional debut against Ranieri Souza in a four-round light heavyweight fight.

Erna, a boxing enthusiast who trains and coaches while at home and on the road, will be in Tubbs’ corner assisting trainer, Joseph ‘Hoss’ Janik. Janik also trains current WBA Super Featherweight World Champion, Andrew Cancio along with several world-rated contenders out of his popular gym, KnuckleHeadz which is located in the boxing hotbeds of Ventura and Oxnard.

“I recently met Sully through a mutual friend. We hit it off immediately,” said Janik who is having breakout year, currently 2-0 as a head trainer in world title fights in 2019.

“I was impressed with Sully’s knowledge and passion for boxing. I spoke with David and we agreed that with Sully’s charity involved in the event, it would be great for him to join us to share some knowledge in the locker room and in the corner.”

“Anyone who knows me, knows what a passion I have for boxing,” said Sully Erna.

“I’ve spent the last 19 years training and learning from so many great coaches from Freddie Roach’s camp, to one of New England’s best boxing coaches, Julio Peña right here in Londonderry, NH. So I’m extremely honored to have been asked to work this corner with Hoss when David Tubbs makes his professional debut. Wait ’til you see him fight. Tubbs is an exciting power puncher and we’re honored he chose our event to turn pro at. It is going to be a phenomenal night of boxing for a great cause!”

The night is scheduled to consist of eight professional boxing bouts featuring New England based prospects and raffle items to benefit The Scars Foundation, a charity established by Erna to raise awareness of mental health issues and provide resources and tools to educate and empower people on a global level that struggle with burdens such as bullying, addiction, abuse, depression and more.

Godsmack’s latest album, When Legends Rise was released last year. The current single from that album “Under Your Scars” is #1 on rock radio in the United States. It is the band’s third #1 rock single in a row from their latest album and their tenth #1 rock single overall.