Lennox Lewis doesn’t see Ruiz v Joshua 2 happening in Saudi Arabia

Lennox Lewis has aired his views on the recently announced Andy Ruiz Jr. v Anthony Joshua rematch in Saudi Arabia.

Matchroom Boxing, Eddie Hearn, Sky Sports and DAZN all confirmed the fight will take place in Diriyah on December 7.

Joshua will bid to avenge a New York defeat to Ruiz at Madison Square Garden on June 1st. The Briton was dropped four times in a seventh round shock.

Despite the ‘Clash on the Dunes’ being readied, Lewis is unsure the fight will actually go ahead at the venue.

“Until I see both fighters signed on the bottom line, I don’t believe it,” stated Lewis, before revealing where may be the best option to stage the return.

“I wouldn’t mind seeing it in Mexico. I would think Hearn would angle for the Cardiff or Wembley. Or worse comes to worst, NYC again.”

On Saudi potentially being chosen due to a lucrative package put together, Lewis added: “Maybe, but when cultivating a legacy, it’s not always about the most money.”

Since the bout was confirmed, Ruiz has chosen not to comment on possibly heading to a controversial part of the world.

Saudi Arabia doesn’t have the best reputation right now. Ruiz may want a bigger slice of the pie once all the details are divulged.

A press conference is set to take place on Monday to inform the media of further details. It's believed Ruiz will not attend.







ADVANTAGE

Ruiz wanted home advantage for the battle in Mexico, although is thought to have wanted a US venue as an alternative.

For Lewis, there’s too much politics involved these days when negotiating a top division title encounter.

“Seems these days some fighters are always looking for some type of extra advantage,” he said. “Be it PED’s, home crowd, ring flooring, ring size, gloves, you name it.

“Call me old school but a fighters advantage should come from work ethic, discipline, focus, sacrifice, strategy and arsenal.”

Initially, Joshua and Hearn were adamant the UK would stage after ruling out a return to New York. With Ruiz in mind, the pair then decided to go for a neutral venue.

Despite this apparent grace, Ruiz is seemingly unhappy at the prospect of a Middle Eastern contest prior to the Christmas period.