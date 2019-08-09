Andy Ruiz Jr. v Anthony Joshua 2 on the verge of date/venue confirmation

World Boxing News

📸 Amanda Westcott

Andy Ruiz Jr. looks set to defend his heavyweight titles in Saudi Arabia against Anthony Joshua in a highly anticipated rematch.

As World Boxing News reported first on August 6th, Saudi Arabia had made a viable bid to stage the contest.

Eddie Hearn was crunching the numbers at the time, although WBN understood the fight was all but agreed on Monday evening.

Reports of further bids from Dubai or anywhere else were not on the table as Wales was the only other consideration for Ruiz v Joshua 2.

Regarding dates for the second clash between the pair, December 7 and 14 have emerged as the favored two. It seems November has all but been ruled out after talks.

As WBN previously revealed, a final confirmation could come as early as Friday.

Ruiz will put his IBF, IBO, WBO and WBA belts on the line in a bid to repeat his amazing success in the first bout.

On June 1st at Madison Square Garden, Ruiz became the first top division ruler of Mexican descent. Ruiz recovered from a knockdown himself to drop Joshua four times in New York.

Should the 29 year-old repeat the feat, Premier Boxing Champions chief Al Haymon will gain full control of the most glamorous weight class.

An undisputed unification with Deontay Wilder then becomes a massive possibility for 2020.

For Joshua, the Brit has to avenge the shocking loss. ‘AJ’ knows anything less could effectively end his career.

Speaking recently to JD Sports, the former title holder discussed the initial clash and hopes for revenge in-depth.

Watch the video below:

