Naoya Inoue v Nonito Donaire: WBSS Final set for Nov 7 in Japan

Japan’s ‘Monster’ Naoya Inoue (18-0, 16 KOs) and legendary Filipino-American Nonito ‘The Filipino Flash’ Donaire (40-5, 26 KOs) clash for the 118lb Ali Trophy at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on November 7.

Comosa AG, the organiser of the World Boxing Super Series, is delighted to travel to Japan for the bantamweight final.

“The Muhammad Ali Trophy. Also the best production in boxing arrive in the Land of the Rising Sun for a huge spectacle,” said Kalle Sauerland, Comosa’s Chief Boxing Officer. “Two bonafide superstars are going to find out who is the very best in the division. To bring home the Ali Trophy.

“Inoue has proved why he is called the Monster. He is a freak of nature, his power from another planet.

“The already iconic Donaire, who produced one of the knockouts of the year in his semi-final, is looking as strong as ever in the twilight of his career.

“What a duel, what a conclusion and what an arena. We simply can’t wait to see who of these gladiators will lift the Trophy on November 7!”

Inoue and Donaire have both impressed in the bantamweight edition of the World Boxing Super Series on their way to the final to fight for the coveted Muhammad Ali Trophy.

Said Richard Schaefer, CEO of Ringstar Sports, Donaire’s promoter: “November 7 will be a monstrous night for boxing!

“They call Inoue ‘The Monster’ but Nonito Donaire is undefeated at bantamweight. He is the real Monster. Inoue will yet again show the world why he is a true legend of the sport!”

Fans are advised to sign-up to receive ticket alerts about the Season II Finals

DAZN, the world’s largest dedicated live sports streaming service, will exclusively bring U.S. fight fans the WBSS Season II Finals.

To sign up for a one-month free trial, fans can visit DAZN.com or download the DAZN app to their preferred connected device.







WBSS Season 2 Finals:

Bantamweights

Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire – 7 November, Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan

Super-Lightweights

Regis Prograis vs Josh Taylor

Cruiserweights

Mairis Briedis vs Yunier Dorticos